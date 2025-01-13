Canary Technologies Sweeps 2025 Hoteltechawards With 8 Wins

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Best Guest Messaging Software

Best Upselling Software

Best Contactless Check-In

Best Security & Fraud Prevention

Best Digital Tipping Software for Hotels

Best Guest Experience

Top 10 Hotelier's Choice Award Top 10 Best Places to Work

These awards directly recognize Canary's commitment to building great products and providing exceptional service with the best team in hospitality technology.

Nearly a million hoteliers visited HotelTechReport during this year's awards period, contributing more than 25,000 verified product reviews. Winners are selected based on key criteria such as customer feedback, integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength and customer support quality.

"Winning 8 HotelTechAwards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," said SJ Sawhney, Co-founder and President of Canary Technologies. "We're proud to lead the industry in guest engagement and AI-powered solutions that streamline operations and elevate the guest experience. These awards reflect the incredible work our team and customers have put in to transform hospitality technology."

With repeat wins in several categories, Canary has consistently proven its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the hospitality industry. The HotelTechAwards are often referred to as "the Grammys of Hotel Tech" and winners were selected from more than 200 of the top technology products around the world. The awards are the industry's only data-driven platform, with rankings determined by product reviews from a global community of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

