Aramis Group - Half-Yearly Statement Of The Company's Liquidity Contract
Date
1/13/2025 12:16:34 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE
Arcueil, January 13, 2025
Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Aramis Group to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources were included in the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2024:
11,781 shares € 1,135,692
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024:
It should be noted that during the period, Aramis Group transferred the management of its liquidity contract from Rothschild Martin Maurel to Kepler Cheuvreux, with the new contract taking effect on
July 31st, 2024.
Between July 1st and December 31st, 2024, a total of the following was traded by these two investment service providers:
|
| Number
of transactions
| Number
of shares
| Amount
in euros
| Purchases
| 1,134
| 343,284
| 2,040,437.82
| Sales
| 1,211
| 404,503
| 2,435,468.09
***
About Aramis Group –
Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).
Investors contact
Alexandre Leroy
Head of Investor Relations,
Financing and Cash management
...p
+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24
Press contacts
Brunswick
Hugues Boëton
Tristan Roquet Montegon
...
+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15
Attachment
Press release - ARAMIS GROUP - Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract
MENAFN13012025004107003653ID1109085322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.