Aramis Group - Half-Yearly Statement Of The Company's Liquidity Contract

Arcueil, January 13, 2025

Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Aramis Group to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources were included in the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2024:



11,781 shares € 1,135,692

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024:



73,000 shares € 734,685

It should be noted that during the period, Aramis Group transferred the management of its liquidity contract from Rothschild Martin Maurel to Kepler Cheuvreux, with the new contract taking effect on

July 31st, 2024.

Between July 1st and December 31st, 2024, a total of the following was traded by these two investment service providers: