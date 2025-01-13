New Study Finds 97% Of Americans Are Sick Of Something

Misinformation and media, including biased news reporting (86%)and (84%)Violence and crime (83.9%)Economic issues, including inflation and the high cost of living (82%)Social issues and divisiveness, including racism, discrimination, and social culture (81%)

Also scoring near the top were societal and access to concerns (71%); personal struggles, including work exhaustion and mental health (70%); and environment and climate change concerns (63%).

Overall, 60% of people stated they are unsure they can do anything personally to fix the things they are sick of.

Analysis of study results among people who responded "very sick of" to certain topics reveals significant differences by gender and age, most notably:



Women (40%) are more likely than men (31%) to be very sick of societal health concerns, including health care costs, access to health care, and a lack of focus on public health.

Women (65%) are more likely than men (53%) to be very sick of violence and crime.

Older adults ages 55 and older (62%) are more likely than adults ages 18-54 (50%) to be very sick of politics and government. Adults ages 18-54 (43%) are more likely than older adults ages 55 and older (29%) to be very sick of personal struggles, including mental and physical health and work exhaustion.

Come Near, a nonprofit startup seeking to raise the public conversation about Jesus, and LERMA/, lead creative agency on the He Gets Us project , commissioned the study. The groups repeated the study five weeks after the 2024 presidential election (this time surveying 2,033 U.S. adults

Dec. 13-15, 2024), and the rankings of the top eight topics people reported they were sick of remained consistent with no statistically significant changes observed.

"When people are hurting, you need to ask them the right questions to understand what they're going through," said Feleceia Wilson, a lead researcher on the He Gets Us project and brand strategist at LERMA/. "What we found is at a time where it can feel as if few things seem to unite us, one does: There is unity in our discontent."

To further document the discontent among Americans found in the survey, He Gets Us invited independent filmmakers on a 17-day, 2,500-mile road trip across the U.S. to explore conversations about what people wish was different, and what people feel they can - or can't - do about what they face today. " The Paradox of Discontent ," a four-part video journey now available , is the result of countless hours of raw, honest conversations with a diverse cross-section of Americans and features insights from cultural commentators, including Carlos Whittaker.

Each episode invites viewers into the stories of real people, encourages reflection on how shared frustrations can unite people but also deepen division, and explores how meeting people where they are, empathy, and loving one another unconditionally can intersect with the discontent present in today's culture.

"During the time of Jesus, people were deeply affected by issues that we found resonate today: economic hardship, politics, societal division. Many people felt powerless, disconnected, or overlooked," said Simon Armour, creative director at Come Near. "We are convinced connecting our modern stories and current experiences to the life and teachings of Jesus has merit for culture today."

66% of people surveyed in this study agreed that Jesus' teachings from 2,000-plus years ago could be relevant to the things they are sick of today. And 86% of people agree we can fix the things we're sick of when we help one another. For more information on this study, visit HeGetsUs .

"We hope people see a journey of discovery and not a report on our preconceived notions of one another. Jesus found ways to use the stories of people he talked with to elevate their worth. Sometimes, a reminder that needs exist among the discontent can give people the opportunity to act," said Armour.

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Come Near