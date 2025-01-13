Sustainable Toys Market 2025 Trends: Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.2% From 2021 To 2030, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The sustainable toys size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable toys market generated $18.93 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $59.64 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.5% ​​from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Growth in birth rate, emergence of games in bars and cafes, and developing economies drive the growth of the global sustainable toys market. However, growth in digitalization and widespread penetration of smartphones restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge of social media marketing and rapid growth of the retail sector present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Sample Copy Of Report @The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sustainable toys market based on form product type, age group, distribution channel, and region.Based on product type, the sports and outdoor toys segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding around one-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the action figures segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online channels segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North-America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global sustainable toys market analyzed in the research include Eco Kids, Le Toy Van, Green Toys, Legler, Tegu, PlanToys, LEGO, Hasbro, GOLIATH GAMES and CLEMENTONI.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020-2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the Sustainable Toys market share.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the sustainable toys industry.LIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this ReportKey Findings Of The StudyThe sustainable toys market size was valued at $18,940.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $59,645.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.By type, the action figures segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.By age group, the Up to 5 years segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment was valued at $5,423.50 million, accounting for 28.6% of the global sustainable toys market share.In 2020, the US was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $14,738.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.TRENDING REPORTS :-Handheld Fans MarketHome Rehabilitation Products Market

