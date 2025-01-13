Rubbermaid Named America's Most Trusted Home Closet System Brand Third Consecutive Year, Lifestory Research 2025 Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Home Closet System Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rubbermaid has been ranked the most trusted brand in the home closet system category for the third consecutive year, according to the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Home Closet System Study. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 105.4, Rubbermaid received the highest trust rating among consumers considering the purchase of a home closet system.Based on insights from 3,438 consumers surveyed between January and December of the past year, the ratings highlight Rubbermaid as the leader in the category. Other top-rated brands include California Closets, Closet Factory, and Closet Maid. This annual study reflects the opinions of consumers actively shopping for new home closet systems, underscoring the trust in Rubbermaid's reputation for quality and reliability among this consumer segment.The study found that consumers shopping for a home closet system prioritize several key features in their purchasing decisions. Customization options are highly valued, as homeowners seek systems tailored to their space and storage needs. Durability and quality of materials are also important, with many consumers preferring closet systems that offer long-lasting performance and withstand daily use. Easy installation and organization features, such as adjustable shelves and innovative storage solutions, are crucial for creating a functional and efficient closet. Additionally, aesthetics play a role, as buyers want systems that maximize space and complement their home's style and design.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

