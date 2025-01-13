'Crucible Of Global Energy Innovation': India Energy Week 2025 To Host Delegates From 120 Countries

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) India Week 2025 (IEW'25) will kick off on February 11 at the Yashobhoomi Centre in the national capital with the participation of over 70,000 delegates from 120 countries, reflecting the growing global appeal of the event, according to a statement issued by the of and Natural on Monday.

The four-day flagship energy event of the Indian will host around 70 CEOs of prominent international and domestic energy majors, over 700 exhibitors, and 10 pavilions from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Russia. There will also be 8 thematic zones with the event providing a premier platform to drive the global energy dialogue, showcase breakthrough technologies, and foster international collaboration for a sustainable energy future, the statement said.

IEW will be bigger than ever with unparalleled global participation, including 20+ Foreign Energy Ministers and Deputy Ministers representing advanced economies, the largest energy producers, and key nations of the Global South. The event will also feature heads of leading international organisations and 90 CEOs from some of the world's largest Fortune 500 energy companies including BP, TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, ADNOC, Baker Hughes and Vitol, the statement said.

IEW 2025 Incorporates seven key strategic themes (Collaboration, Resilience, Transition, Capacity, Digital Frontiers, Innovation, Leadership) with greater emphasis on pragmatic solutions for decarbonization, energy equity, and low-carbon economies.

The inclusion of 20 thematic categories this year, compared to 18 in 2024, highlights a broader focus on cutting-edge issues such as AI, digitalisation, and maritime decarbonisation. The conference's structured stages - Resilience and Transition - align perfectly with India's dual goals of energy independence and decarbonization, ensuring relevance to global and national agendas alike.

"In IEW2025 we have seen a 29 per cent increase in abstracts received and a 24 per cent increase in speaker participation, emphasising IEW's stature as a platform for industry innovation. Sessions now cover vital topics like future clean power pathways, grid-scale energy storage, and methane mitigation technologies, reflecting the industry's forward-looking priorities."

The event will witness robust participation from key Indian energy ministries, including the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), NITI Aayog, and the Ministry of Mines and Minerals. This reflects a whole-of-government approach, ensuring seamless collaboration and comprehensive engagement across the entire energy sector, underscoring India's commitment to integrated and inclusive energy solutions, the statement observed.

The event will also place a special emphasis on showcasing India's transformative efforts across the entire energy landscape including strengthening energy security and promoting energy justice, amplifying the voice of the Global South, and unveiling the immense investment opportunities within India's hydrocarbon sector. It will also spotlight India's advancements in renewable energy and cutting-edge technologies such as battery storage, 2G and 3G biofuels, green ammonia, and hydrogen production, positioning the nation as a global leader in sustainable and innovative energy solutions, the statement added.

Highlighting the significance of this prestigious event, Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Pankaj Jain remarked: "IEW 2025 offers a platform where global stakeholders can freely exchange ideas and explore opportunities. As a springboard for collaboration on key energy projects, including green hydrogen technologies, solar innovations, or advanced exploration techniques, this event represents a crucible of global energy innovation."

IEW 2025 will also feature impactful side events to foster global collaboration and innovation in the energy sector. Key among them is the Clean Cooking Ministerial, which will focus on accelerating the global adoption of clean cooking solutions. This event offers India an opportunity to showcase its success stories, such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), as a model for driving access to clean cooking energy.

In line with India's commitment to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem and promoting innovation, IEW 2025 will host the Avinya Energy Startup Challenge 2.0. The top five startups from this challenge will gain exclusive access to showcase their cutting-edge solutions at the event, significantly boosting their global visibility and impact, the statement added.