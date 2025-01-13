Moldova's Prime Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Chisinau: Prime of the Republic of Moldova HE Dorin Recean met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Moldova HE Dr. Turki bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud. The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them.

