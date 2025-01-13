Illumina And NVIDIA Collaborate To Decode Biology And Propel Precision Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Collaboration combines Illumina's sequencing technologies and Illumina Connected Software with NVIDIA tools to develop biological foundation models

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN ), a global leader in genomic sequencing and analysis, today announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to advance platforms for the analysis and interpretation of multiomic data, accelerating progress in clinical research, genomics AI development, and drug discovery.

To optimize analysis of the vast amounts of data involved in multiomic research, Illumina and NVIDIA will combine advancements in AI with multiomic data at scale. Leveraging Illumina's leading sequencing technology and informatics tools alongside NVIDIA's leading AI technology, the partnership aims to accelerate drug discovery and clinical development, delivering powerful tools to help pharmaceutical companies identify new and better drug targets.

Illumina's leading sequencing technology-as well as its menu of DRAGEN-powered multiomics offerings, genomics AI tools, and Illumina Connected Analytics platform-has streamlined genomic data generation and analysis. Illumina has invested in AI for genomic interpretation, developing the leading SpliceAI, PrimateAI-3D, and Emedgene xAI algorithms.

Now, in addition to its own efforts, Illumina will look to expand its customer offerings with models developed by the NVIDIA Biology Foundation Model Research Team and partners. Customers will also be able to leverage these models with their own proprietary datasets to improve the performance for biologically relevant tasks of interest, such as cell state or gene transcription prediction.

With this new partnership, the global R&D community can tap into rich genomic data by integrating NVIDIA RAPIDSTM accelerated data science software with the NVIDIA BioNeMoTM platform's generative AI models and fine-tuning capabilities for proprietary datasets, as well as MONAI for spatial cell imaging workflows. Illumina and NVIDIA will work to make these tools accessible on the Illumina Connected Analytics platform.

"Over the past 20 years, Illumina has democratized sequencing, and with the progress in AI and multiomic analysis, we are enabling customers to derive novel insights for their applications," said Rami Mehio, head of global software and informatics at Illumina. "This collaboration with NVIDIA moves us closer to that vision. This is also part of our commitment to continue to enrich our analysis and interpretation tools that will enable deeper biological insights, delivering total workflow solutions for our customers."

"AI and data science will find their most profound application in genomics," said Rory Kelleher, senior director, global head of Business Development, Healthcare and Life Sciences at NVIDIA. "Combining Illumina's world-leading sequencing and analytics platforms with NVIDIA's accelerated computing and AI, we will drive the next generation of genomics interpretation and democratize genomics for drug discovery through AI-powered insights."

In the first phase of the collaboration, Illumina and NVIDIA will work toward enabling DRAGEN algorithms on NVIDIA GPUs. Bringing Illumina DRAGEN to NVIDIA accelerated computing will expand the accessibility of Illumina multiomics analysis. The two companies will also work to incorporate NVIDIA's image processing and single-cell tertiary analysis tools onto the Illumina Connected Software multiomics module.

