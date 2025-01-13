Collective Women's Leadership Launches App To Empower Women In Business



Curated interactive courses covering essential leadership skills, including communication, personal branding, self-advocacy, and empowerment, designed for real-world application

Connection with a of like-minded women through a vibrant in-app community to share experiences, exchange ideas and build a supportive network that fosters growth and collaboration

Access to a wealth of resources, from expert insights to downloadable guides, empowering users to take charge of their leadership journey An intuitive interface easily allows users to explore a range of resources, track progress and stay inspired on the journey to becoming a confident leader

Joyce Toti , founder and CEO of Collective Women's Leadership, created the Collective Method based on her more than 20 years of experience empowering women to rise to leadership. Drawing from her executive roles at iconic brands like Tiffany & Co., LVMH, Tory Burch and Wynn Resorts, Joyce has helped tens of thousands of women through in-person mentoring and relatable, honest advice on Instagram .

"The Collective Women's Leadership app embodies our mission to make world-class leadership development accessible, engaging and tailored to women's unique needs," said Toti. "This was a vision that I had for quite some time, and to be able to put it into fruition will help so many women succeed."

App users can customize their experience by selecting the level of membership that best suits them and their career goals, ranging from module learning to an exclusive 12-week mentorship program with Joyce.

About Collective Women's Leadership:

Collective Women's Leadership (CWL) empowers women at every career stage, building a community where leadership thrives through mentorship and unity. Our mission is to inspire and equip women to break barriers, backed by a diverse network that amplifies their voices and celebrates their unique paths. At CWL, we're reshaping the leadership landscape, ensuring every woman can lead, grow, and succeed.

