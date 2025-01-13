Adani Electricity Advises Kite Fliers In Mumbai To Stay Away From Overhead Power Lines

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai Jan 13 (IANS) Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited on Monday advised kite fliers, ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, to stay away from the vicinity of overhead power transmission lines as there is a danger of the kite string (manja) touching or coming close to the arching zone of these lines and passing a very high voltage current through it to the person flying the kite.

“While Adani Electricity uses an underground distribution for reliable electricity to its 31.5 lakh customers, overhead transmission lines which bring power from outside Mumbai do exist in the city. Therefore, we caution kite fliers to avoid flying kites near these lines,” the company said in a statement.

“This cautionary advice is issued in the spirit of a safe celebration for the joyous occasion of Makar Sankranti,” the statement remarked.

The statement points out that the kite string, popularly known as 'Manja', is a good conductor of electricity and can transmit very high voltage if it touches the overhead live wires or even enters the arching zone.

“Adani Electricity appeals to the consumers and citizens in these areas that if they notice or come to know of any untoward incidences as a result of the unsafe kite flying near power transmission lines, the same may please be reported immediately on AEML's dedicated Power Help Line 19122 so as to enable the utility to initiate further necessary action. Alternatively, they can also reach to our Social Media Handles @Adani_Elec_Mum or visiting our website or Adani Electricity App,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Adani Electricity is working on plans to provide Mumbai with 60 per cent renewable electricity by 2027. This would set a global record for renewable electricity use in a major city, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said recently.

He pointed out that 38 per cent of Mumbai's power supply was green which would now be stepped up. The announcement came in the backdrop of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, that took place in the UAE.