CPI Aerostructures Awarded Lot 4 Production Contract Of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Program By Raytheon Technologies

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that Raytheon Technologies authorized CPI Aero to begin of pod structures and air management system components for the follow-on Lot 4 Production phase of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) program. The binding notification provides a maximum value of $33.4 million.

Raytheon Technologies is manufacturing and delivering NGJ-MB, a technologically superior, all-aspect, high-power offensive airborne electronic attack system able to achieve force-level spectrum superiority in modern Anti-Access/Area Denial environments. NGJ-MB enhances existing EA-18G and F/A-18E/F cooperation to increase kinetic engagement capacity. There are two NGJ-MB pods per EA-18G aircraft. CPI Aero is delivering the Pod Structure and associated Air Management Systems (AMS). In June 2021, the NGJ-MB program reached Milestone C, indicating the system is ready for production. LRIP 1 was awarded July 2021, and LRIP 2 was awarded December 2021. LRIP 3 production phase was awarded May 2023. The Lot 4 contract announced today supports production of 34 Pods with deliveries commencing in the second half of 2025.

“CPI is delivering Next Generation Jammer-Mid Band Pods on or ahead of schedule. Raytheon has communicated how critical the need is for this capability, and we are proud to be meeting our commitment to Raytheon, the U.S. Navy, and the Warfighter,” stated Dorith Hakim, President and CEO of CPI Aero.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

