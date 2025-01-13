ALCHEMCO IS HONORED TO ANNOUNCE FERA MAULANI AS CPI's MARKETING MANAGER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fera Maulani

Alchemco announces Fera Maulani, CPI's Marketing Manager, as a key partner in driving waterproofing innovation through digital marketing and strategic planning.

- Mario Baggio, Alchemco CEORICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alchemco , the global leader in subsurface membrane waterproofing, is delighted to recognize Fera Maulani, Marketing Manager at Products International (CPI), as a key collaborator with Alchemco in advancing innovative strategies within the waterproofing andconstruction sectors.With over 11 years of experience in product launches, project management, digital marketing, and strategic planning, Maulani plays a pivotal role in driving impactful strategies that support Alchemco's mission to protect and enhance global infrastructure. A seasoned marketing professional, Maulani earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Stiami Bekasi. She brings extensive expertise in market research, project management, customer relationshipmanagement, and digital marketing tools-such as SEO, PPC, and social media management. Her passion for building strong brands and fostering meaningful connections continues to make her an invaluable asset.Fera's career highlights include spearheading campaigns that elevated brand awareness, managing cross-functional teams, organizing exhibitions, and executing multi-channel marketing plans that boosted sales and market share. Prior to her role at CPI, Fera founded and led her own business, achieving a 20% market share increase within six months through innovative product launches and targeted marketing efforts.“Fera Maulani's strategic thinking and creativity have greatly enhanced our shared efforts in the waterproofing industry,” said Mario Baggio, CEO of Alchemco.“Her leadership at CPI and her ability to execute innovative marketing strategies align perfectly with Alchemco's goals. We look forward to continuing our work with her to create meaningful results.”As Alchemco continues to bring advanced innovation to the waterproofing industry, the company is proud to acknowledge the contributions of exceptional collaborators like Maulani. Her work exemplifies the spirit of innovation and excellence that drives the industry forward.About Alchemco: Alchemco is setting industry standards with their advanced waterproofing technologies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Alchemco delivers high-quality products designed to protect and enhance infrastructure worldwide. Alchemco's Enzyme Modified Subsurface Membrane waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, dominating the current position as one of the world's most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems . For more information, visit .

