Wearable Devices Gains Global Recognition At CES 2025 For Innovation In Neural Gesture-Control Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yokneam Illit, Israel, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the“Company” or“Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), an award-winning pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based wearable gesture control technology, is pleased to announce that its Mudra Neural Gesture-Control Wristband received widespread acclaim at CES 2025, solidifying its reputation as an innovation leader in wearable technology.

Prominent outlets, including Tom's Guide, CNET, WAREABLE, Gadgets & Wearables, and ZDNet, praised Mudra Link for its groundbreaking features and accessibility. The product was lauded as a top innovation at CES 2025, capturing attention for its ability to bring gesture controls to the mass market.

Among the highlights:



Tom's Guide : “Imagine if you took one of the coolest aspects of the Apple Vision Pro - the Minority Report-style gestures - and paid $199 for the fun instead of $3,500.” CNET : “This is what it felt like to use the Mudra Link wristband, which lets you manipulate devices using gesture controls. What's different now is that gadgets like these have a bigger reason to exist thanks to the arrival of smart glasses, which were seemingly everywhere at CES 2025.”

CNET's reporter highlighted the collaboration between RayNeoTM️ and Wearable Devices, drawing comparisons to Meta's future glasses:“The RayNeo X3 Pro, a pair of AR glasses, have cameras, enable hand tracking and have dual displays built into the clear lenses in a smaller size than a pair I wore last year. They work with a wrist-worn neural band made by Mudra that, similar to Meta's prototype Orion glasses, can detect small finger movements and use them to control apps.”

ZDNet : “If you have ever seen the hand gestures on the Apple Vision Pro and wished you could control everything that way, with the Mudra Link you can. The wristband fits comfortable on your wrist and pairs to your device the same way a mouse would, utilizing Bluetooth.”



Innovation at CES 2025:



The Mudra Link Neural Gesture-Control Wristband was showcased as a central feature in Wearable Devices' CES 2025 booth. Visitors and media praised the device for its ability to seamlessly integrate with augmented reality (“AR”) glasses and other smart devices, providing users with a truly futuristic experience at an affordable price point.

“Receiving such widespread recognition from leading technology media at CES 2025 underscores the significant impact of our Mudra Link wristband,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. "This positive reception reflects our product's maturity and our deep understanding of how users interact with technology, positioning us as a leader in the next generation of wearables."

The Mudra Link is now generally available and can be ordered immediately at with shipments expected to commence by the end of January 2025.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the“safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“estimate,”“anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of our devices and technology and our position as innovation leader in wearable technology. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michal Efraty

...

Media Contact:

Steve Schuster

Rainier Communications

...

+1-508-868-5892

Mudra® is a registered trademark of Wearable Devices Ltd.

CES® is a registered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association

RayNeoTM️ is a trademark of Falcon Innovations Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.