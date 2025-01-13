Creality Debuts Creality Hi And Introduces Trade-In For K2 Plus Combo At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a global leader in 3D printing, showcased its latest innovations at the Consumer Show (CES) 2025, with a focus on empowering creativity and advancing 3D printing technology. Building on the theme of "Time-Tested, Future-Ready", Creality made a splash with a much-welcomed trade-in campaign featuring the K2 Plus Combo showcased alongside a debut for the new Creality Hi, the maker's first-ever multi-filament CoreXY model. In addition, they surprised visitors with the

CFS (Creality Filament System) solution for its K1 series of printers.

K2 Plus Combo Trade-in Campaign

One of the highlights of Creality's CES presence was the K2 Plus Combo, featuring an exciting trade-in offer. The K2 Plus Combo, which was first released last year as a large-format multi-color 3D printer, received overwhelming feedback from users seeking to upgrade to multi-color capabilities. During the event, Creality invited customers to trade in their old 3D printers for discounts of up to $500 towards the K2 Plus Combo or K2 Plus model. This offer was available for all 3D printer brands, including resin and FFF machines, providing an excellent opportunity for both seasoned and new users to experience Creality's advanced 3D printing technology.

Built with an all-metal frame and five servo stepper motors, the K2 Plus ensures superior stability, low noise (48dB), and a fast print speed of up to 600mm/s, making it perfect for high-intensity printing environments. With a heated chamber temperature capable of 60°C, the K2 Plus supports a wide range of materials, from PLA and TPU to high-strength and heat-resistant filaments like PA and PPS-CF. The K2 Plus can easily handle both regular and specialty filaments, making it a versatile solution for professional and industrial-grade applications.

Creality Hi: A Family-Friendly 3D Printing Experience

Creality also unveiled the Creality Hi, a budget-friendly, multi-color 3D printer designed with families and hobbyists in mind. Offering an intuitive user experience and high-quality prints, the Creality Hi is a perfect entry point for users interested in 3D printing at home.

- Color Your Fun Deftly: Equipped with the innovative CFS (Creality Filament System), users can achieve stunning multi-color prints without additional post-processing. The CFS system automatically detects and switches filaments, ensuring smooth transitions and minimal waste.

- User-Friendly Setup: The Creality Hi is incredibly easy to assemble, requiring only minimal effort (around 8 minutes) to get started. Its pre-assembled design and auto-leveling system reduce the complexities often associated with 3D printing.

- Enhanced Print Quality: Built with a sturdy all-metal body and linear rail systems, the Creality Hi ensures consistent print quality and durability, elevating the 3D printing experience for users of all ages.

K1 Series CFS Upgrade Kit: Upgrading for Versatility

Creality also introduced the K1 Series CFS upgrade accessory kit, designed to elevate the multi-color capabilities of the K1 Series printers. This new accessory kit allows users to expand their creative possibilities by adding a high-performance filament system compatible with all K1 Series printers. The launch of this accessory reflects Creality's commitment to listening to user feedback and addressing the diverse needs of its customer base.

In addition, Co-Print, Creality's partner for providing wider multi-filament capability, was also seen at Creality's booth. Both the Ender-3 V3 Plus and Ender-3 V3 will soon be integrating Co-Print components for multi-filament printing.



New Ecosystem Offerings



At CES, Creality also unveiled new products and filaments that enhance its 3D printing ecosystem. Notable among them was the launch of Soleyin Ultra PLA, a vibrant, environmentally-friendly filament ideal for fashion and design applications. Additionally, Creality introduced high-speed Rainbow PLA, Hyper PETG, PPA-CF, and PLA-CF, which expand the creative possibilities for users, allowing them to experiment with new textures, colors, and performance characteristics.

Creality also showcased two recent additions to its ecosystem hardware lineup, including the Falcon A1 Laser Engraving Machine, the first smart CoreXY engraver with auto material parameter filling and proprietary AI camera technology designed for home and professional use featuring no-assembly operation and speeds of up to 600mm/s, and Creality RaptorX 3D Scanner, a high-precision scanning solution offering accuracy of up to 0.02 mm and perfect for professionals needing detailed scans of objects ranging from small to large-scale projects.



Looking Ahead: Creality's Global Vision

As part of Creality's "Time-Tested, Future-Ready" theme, the company continues to pursue its mission to make 3D printing accessible and applicable to diverse industries worldwide. Whether through the K2 Plus Combo, the versatile Creality Hi, or eco-friendly filament innovations, Creality remains committed to expanding the possibilities of 3D printing for both professionals and hobbyists.

Securing a Best in Show trophy from renowned media outlet Tom's Hardware,

Creality's CES 2025 presence underscored the brand's vision for the future: a world where 3D printing technology is accessible, reliable, and capable of transforming industries. For more updates on Creality's latest innovations and to explore the full range of products, please visit .

