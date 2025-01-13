Men's Boxing Team Starts First Training Camp Of New Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani national men's boxing team has started its first
training camp of the new year, Azernews
reports.
The team, headed by Ravshan Khojayev, has started training in
Goygol.
The team's new coach has attracted 36 boxers to the camp. The
main focus of the training sessions held at the Goygol Olympic
Sports Complex will be on general physical fitness.
The training will conclude on January 25.
Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history
of humankind.
The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000
BC.
This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the
Greeks in the late 7th century BC.
In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was
established.
Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing
Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games
in St. Louis.
In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in
Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.
Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full
member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).
Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many
international championships.
Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as
the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world
championship.
Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists
at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for
major boxing championships.
The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019.
This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to
qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.
The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing
Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the
London 2012 Olympic Games.
