Azerbaijani Defense Ministry & Military Prosecutor's Office Ink Joint Plan
Date
1/13/2025 7:05:50 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
In 2025, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and the Republican Military
Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan signed a joint action plan to
strengthen legal order and military discipline in the Azerbaijani
Armed Forces and to prevent criminal incidents,
Azernews reports, citing the press service of the
Defense Ministry.
The press service noted that the plan outlines joint actions,
implementation times, venues, and responsible personnel for the
current year.
The plan includes activities aimed at legal education of
military personnel, strengthening of discipline and legal order,
and addressing existing issues during meetings with military
personnel in various branches, units, and special educational
institutions under the Ministry of Defense throughout 2025.
