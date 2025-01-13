عربي


Azerbaijani Defense Ministry & Military Prosecutor's Office Ink Joint Plan

1/13/2025 7:05:50 AM

In 2025, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and the Republican Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan signed a joint action plan to strengthen legal order and military discipline in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and to prevent criminal incidents, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The press service noted that the plan outlines joint actions, implementation times, venues, and responsible personnel for the current year.

The plan includes activities aimed at legal education of military personnel, strengthening of discipline and legal order, and addressing existing issues during meetings with military personnel in various branches, units, and special educational institutions under the Ministry of Defense throughout 2025.

AzerNews

