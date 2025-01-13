Airsculpt Technologies Updates Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance In Advance Of Its Participation In The ICR Conference 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) (“AirSculpt” or the“Company”), an leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced an update to its fiscal year 2024 guidance. The Company is providing this information in conjunction with participating in the ICR 2025.

“Last week marked my official start as CEO of AirSculpt and I am excited to utilize my experience and create the plan that maximizes the power of our brand and leverages our innovative body contouring procedures and our asset-light business model to generate consistent, long-term profitable growth,” stated Yogi Jashnani, Chief Executive Officer.“AirSculpt possesses a strong foundation given its proprietary technology, proven track record of more than 70,000 successful procedures and critical mass with 32 centers globally. However, there is work to be done to elevate our operating platform by implementing business process changes and enhancing the use of technology and consumer insights to inform critical marketing, real estate and sales decisions.”

“My priority in the year ahead is to set and begin to execute the strategy that builds the capabilities that position the Company to stabilize revenue and return to growth,” continued Mr. Jashnani.“I am confident that the actions we take will allow AirSculpt to achieve a new higher level of performance in the future and achieve exceptional results for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Updated Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance, the Company expects::



Revenues of approximately $180.0 million, as compared to its previous revenue guidance of $183 million to $189 million Adjusted EBITDA to approximate $20.5 million, as compared to its previous Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $23 million to $28 million

The Company expects to provide additional details about its fiscal year 2024 performance when it issues its fourth quarter and fiscal year results.

AirSculpt's actual results and financial condition may differ from this guidance due to the completion of year end closing procedures, audit-related and other adjustments and other developments. Furthermore, AirSculpt's independent registered public accounting firm has not audited, reviewed or performed other procedures around the 2024 financials, and an audit, review or other procedures could result in actual results being different than the guidance presented. This guidance should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future period. You are cautioned not to rely on guidance being achieved when making an investment decision in the Company's securities.

ICR Conference 2025

As previously announced, Yogi Jashnani, Chief Executive Officer and Dennis Dean, Chief Financial Officer will hold meetings and host a formal presentation during the ICR Conference 2025 being held today, January 13th through January 14th at The Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The presentation will provide insight in AirSculpt's advantageous business model, strategy and go-forward plan and is scheduled on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The presentation will be webcast live at . An archive of the webcast presentation will be available for 90 days.

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt offers a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at its 31 centers in North America and one location in the United Kingdom. The Company's minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

