Ras Al Khaimah Rings In 2025 With 'Largest Aerial Display', Sets New Records With Drone Shows

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Ras Al Khaimah welcomed 2025 with a captivating drone and fireworks show, setting two new Guinness World Records.

The Emirate earned titles for the 'largest aerial display of a tree formed by multi-rotors/drones' and the 'largest aerial image of a seashell formed by multi-rotors/drones." It has also captured audiences worldwide with its breathtaking drone and pyrotechnic show.

Dubbed 'Our Story in the Sky', the show celebrated the emirate's natural and cultural heritage, redefining how the world welcomes the new year and setting a new standard for immersive and meaningful celebrations.

The record-breaking spectacle featured 1,400 drones, lasers, and synchronised fireworks that lit up the sky, transforming the celebration into a tribute to Ras al Khaimah's cultural and natural heritage.

Watch the stunning display below:

The first record was set with an intricate seashell display featuring 982 elements, while the second record saw an incredible fleet of 1,400 drones creating a breathtaking tree formation in the sky.

Emma Brain, the official adjudicator for Guinness World Records, explained the meticulous process behind verifying such achievements for this year it was set at 750 drones for the seashell and 1,200 drones for the tree. She noted that Guinness World Records tailors its guidelines to meet the unique needs of each applicant, ensuring accuracy and credibility.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, celebrated New Year's by Securing two Guinness World Records titles with a spectacular and meaningful display reflecting the innovative spirit and cultural pride that define our Emirate. As we welcome 2025, we look forward to building on this momentum and creating even more unforgettable experiences for our visitors and locals.

Stretching over five kilometres of Ras Al Khaimah waterfront, the show pushed the boundaries of innovation and creativity as it unfolded in three awe-inspiring acts: Shifting Sands brought to life the Emirate's evolving ecosystem, illustrating the timeless connection between life and the land. Mysteries of the Sea honoured Ras Al Khaimah's maritime legacy and pearl diving traditions, captivating viewers with graceful depictions of life beneath the waves.

Finally, Guiding Starlight paid tribute to the Emirate's seafaring history, with celestial imagery and shooting stars symbolising the importance of navigation, culminating in a dazzling crescendo of pyrotechnics that lit up the night sky.

Over 100,000 residents and visitors gathered to witness the show from Ras Al Khaimah's beachfront resorts and at the Ras Al Khaimah New Year 2025 Festival. The festival offered free entry and thoughtfully designed spaces for families and bachelors.