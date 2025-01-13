Findability Sciences Introduces The Agentic Workflow Engine To Revolutionize Business Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Anand Mahurkar, CEO, Findability SciencesBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Findability Sciences, a global leader in enterprise AI solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Agentic Workflow Engine. This innovative is set to revolutionize how businesses operate by enabling real-time, AI-powered decision-making and unlocking new growth and revenue-generation opportunities.The Agentic Workflow Engine redefines business automation by combining advanced AI and generative capabilities to deliver unmatched agility. Unlike traditional solutions focused solely on cost-cutting, the Agentic Workflow Engine offers a dual advantage: reducing inefficiencies while creating new revenue streams. For example, businesses can use AI-driven insights to identify untapped opportunities, streamline customer engagement, and develop tailored solutions that enhance profitability.Gartner projects the global market for AI in business operations to reach $14.7 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%. Similarly, McKinsey reports that 70% of organizations leveraging AI have seen operational improvements and measurable revenue growth. These figures highlight the transformative potential of solutions like the Agentic Workflow Engine for businesses worldwide.Anand Mahurkar, Founder & CEO of Findability Sciences, expressed his vision for the new technology:“The Agentic Workflow Engine is more than just a product; it's a game-changer for how businesses grow and innovate in the AI era. By shifting from reactive to proactive operations, enterprises can unlock value in previously unimaginable ways-whether that's faster decision-making, smarter collaboration, or entirely new revenue possibilities. This is the future of work, happening now."The versatility of the Agentic Workflow Engine makes it a powerful tool across industries:.Manufacturing: Streamlining production, optimizing supply chains, and predicting maintenance needs..Retail: Enhancing customer personalization, improving inventory accuracy, and forecasting demand with precision..Banking and Financial Services: Automating compliance, detecting fraud, and delivering personalized customer experiences..Healthcare: Transforming patient care through predictive analytics and efficient resource allocation..Logistics: Maximizing efficiency with optimized routes, real-time demand planning, and dynamic scheduling.Each industry application is tailored to meet business challenges, drawing on Findability Sciences' deep expertise in AI-driven solutions.The impact of the Agentic Workflow Engine is clear:.Revenue Growth: Businesses can accelerate growth by identifying new opportunities and improving customer engagement..Efficiency Boosts: Automated workflows can reduce operational inefficiencies by up to 35%, freeing resources for strategic initiatives..Scalability: Built to grow with organizations, the solution ensures adaptability to evolving business needs.Findability Sciences continues to lead the charge in AI innovation, helping companies embrace data-driven strategies to unlock growth and gain a competitive edge. With the Agentic Workflow Engine, the company furthers its mission to empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.Learn more at .

