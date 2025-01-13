Azerbaijani Wrestling Team To Compete In Zagreb Open 2025
Date
1/13/2025 6:09:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Azerbaijan's wrestling team has seen substantial changes in its
lineup for the upcoming Zagreb Open 2025, Azernews
reports.
The number of wrestlers representing the country in Croatia for
the first competition of 2025 has increased significantly from 14
to 35 athletes. The team is set to feature 12 freestyle wrestlers,
17 Greco-Roman wrestlers, and 6 female wrestlers.
In freestyle wrestling, the athletes
include Islam
Bazarganov at 57 kg, Nuraddin Novruzov at 61 kg, Ali Rahimzade at
65 kg, Kanan Heybatov at 70 kg, Aghanazar Novruzov at 74 kg, Orkhan
Abbasov at 79 kg, Arsenii Dzhioev at 86 kg, and Abubakr Abakarov
and Osman Nurmagomedov at 92 kg. Additionally, Magomedkhan
Magomedov and Magomedsaidov Gadzhimurad will compete at 97 kg,
while Giorgi Meshvildishvili will represent the team in the
heavyweight category at 125 kg.
The Greco-Roman wrestling team consists of Eldaniz
Azizli and Rashad Mammadov at 55 kg, Nihad Mammadli at 60 kg, and
Murad Mammadov and Ziya Babashov at 63 kg. They will also have
Hasrat Jafarov and Farid Khalilov at 67 kg, Ulvi Ganizade and
Ruslan Abdullayev at 72 kg, Khasay Hasanli and Sanan Suleymanov at
77 kg, and Gurban Gurbanov at 82 kg. Rafig Huseynov will compete at
87 kg, while Murad Ahmadiev and Arif Niftullayev will represent the
team at 97 kg. Finally, Beka Kandelaki and Serkhan Mammadov will
compete in the 130 kg category.
The women's wrestling team includes Elnura
Mammadova at 55 kg, Jale Aliyeva at 57 kg, and Humay Gurbanova and
Alyona Kolesnik at 59 kg.
Ruzanna Mammadova will compete at 62 kg, while
Zahra Karimzade will represent the team at 72 kg.
The Zagreb Open 2025 is scheduled to take place
from February 5 to 9 in the capital of Croatia.
MENAFN13012025000195011045ID1109083334
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.