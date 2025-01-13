Azerbaijani Wrestling Team To Compete In Zagreb Open 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's wrestling team has seen substantial changes in its lineup for the upcoming Zagreb Open 2025, Azernews reports.

The number of wrestlers representing the country in Croatia for the first competition of 2025 has increased significantly from 14 to 35 athletes. The team is set to feature 12 freestyle wrestlers, 17 Greco-Roman wrestlers, and 6 female wrestlers.

In freestyle wrestling, the include Islam Bazarganov at 57 kg, Nuraddin Novruzov at 61 kg, Ali Rahimzade at 65 kg, Kanan Heybatov at 70 kg, Aghanazar Novruzov at 74 kg, Orkhan Abbasov at 79 kg, Arsenii Dzhioev at 86 kg, and Abubakr Abakarov and Osman Nurmagomedov at 92 kg. Additionally, Magomedkhan Magomedov and Magomedsaidov Gadzhimurad will compete at 97 kg, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili will represent the team in the heavyweight category at 125 kg. The Greco-Roman wrestling team consists of Eldaniz Azizli and Rashad Mammadov at 55 kg, Nihad Mammadli at 60 kg, and Murad Mammadov and Ziya Babashov at 63 kg. They will also have Hasrat Jafarov and Farid Khalilov at 67 kg, Ulvi Ganizade and Ruslan Abdullayev at 72 kg, Khasay Hasanli and Sanan Suleymanov at 77 kg, and Gurban Gurbanov at 82 kg. Rafig Huseynov will compete at 87 kg, while Murad Ahmadiev and Arif Niftullayev will represent the team at 97 kg. Finally, Beka Kandelaki and Serkhan Mammadov will compete in the 130 kg category. The women's wrestling team includes Elnura Mammadova at 55 kg, Jale Aliyeva at 57 kg, and Humay Gurbanova and Alyona Kolesnik at 59 kg. Ruzanna Mammadova will compete at 62 kg, while Zahra Karimzade will represent the team at 72 kg. The Zagreb Open 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 5 to 9 in the capital of Croatia.