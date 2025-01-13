(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024, Germany captured a 6.7% value share, driven by a growing focus on healthy lifestyles among its population. The emphasis on proper nutrition and physical well-being has increased the use of dietary supplements, spurring demand for packaging solutions that ensure product safety, convenience, and effectiveness. NEWARK, Del, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dietary supplement packaging is projected to grow from an estimated USD 12.1 billion in 2025 to USD 21.5 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%, according to industry analysis. Key factors driving this growth include the rising adoption of eco-friendly packaging, increasing consumer demand for health and wellness products, and technological advancements in packaging equipment. However, the industry faces challenges such as steep packaging costs and stringent regional regulations. The dietary supplements packaging industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by the rising global demand for health and wellness products . As consumers prioritize health-conscious lifestyles, the dietary supplements market is expanding rapidly, driving innovation and competition within the packaging sector. This growth is attributed to several factors, including increasing disposable incomes, a shift toward preventive healthcare, and heightened awareness of nutritional supplements. One key driver of demand is the need for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. As environmental concerns become more pressing, consumers and regulatory bodies are emphasizing the use of recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable materials. Companies are responding by adopting innovative solutions such as plant-based plastics, compostable pouches , and minimalistic designs that reduce waste. Another trend shaping the industry is the integration of smart packaging technologies. Features like QR codes, NFC tags, and augmented reality (AR) applications are being incorporated into supplement packaging to enhance consumer engagement and provide product transparency. These technologies offer interactive experiences, such as tracking product origins, verifying authenticity, and accessing dosage instructions. Portability and convenience are also becoming critical in packaging design. With the growing preference for on-the-go lifestyles, single-serve sachets, blister packs, and compact containers are in high demand. Such formats are not only practical but also help in maintaining product integrity and shelf life. Additionally, aesthetics and branding play a pivotal role in consumer purchasing decisions. Modern packaging trends include clean, minimalist designs with clear labeling to emphasize health benefits and align with the growing desire for transparency. Core Conclusions

Market Growth : The dietary supplements market is expected to grow from USD 12.1 billion in 2024 to USD 21.5 billion by 2035.

Sales Outlook : Rapid expansion indicates significant opportunities for packaging manufacturers to meet rising demand.

Key Manufacturers : Leading players include Assemblies Unlimited, CarePac, and Comar, among others.

Regional Hub : North America remains a prominent hub for dietary supplement packaging manufacturers due to high demand and innovation. Industry Potential : The expanding market size highlights opportunities for sustainable and advanced packaging solutions to support growth.



Drivers of Growth 1. Rising Demand in the Dietary Supplements Sector

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened global interest in health and wellness, leading to a surge in demand for dietary supplements. This trend has emphasized the need for innovative and convenient packaging solutions, such as easy-to-open containers and single-serve options that cater to on-the-go consumers. 2. Sustainability Takes Center Stage

Environmental concerns have pushed both consumers and manufacturers toward eco-friendly solutions. Companies are increasingly adopting recyclable and biodegradable materials to align with consumer preferences and meet sustainability goals. This trend has fueled the development of packaging equipment designed to handle these materials efficiently. 3. Technological Innovations

Advancements in automation and smart tools have revolutionized the packaging industry. While the initial costs for such technologies are high, they deliver long-term savings by improving production efficiency, reducing waste, and enhancing product shelf life. While the global dietary supplement packaging industry presents significant growth opportunities, manufacturers must navigate the dual challenges of rising costs and stringent regulations," Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI)."Investing in advanced, sustainable packaging solutions is not just a trend but a necessity for long-term success. However, businesses must strategically align their investments with their production needs and market goals to maximize ROI and maintain competitiveness." Region-wise Analysis of the Dietary Supplement Packaging Industry

Region Country Value Share (2024) Key Drivers North America USA 18.7 % - Growing focus on health and wellness.

- Demand for convenient packaging like single-serve packets and portable bottles.

- Emphasis on sustainable packaging. Europe Germany 6.7 % - Rising health awareness and use of dietary supplements.

- Strong focus on eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable materials.

- Strict packaging regulations driving innovation. UK CAGR of 2.1% - Robust regulations ensuring safety and accuracy in labeling and packaging.

- High demand for reliable and compliant packaging solutions. Asia Pacific Japan N/A - Aging population driving demand for supplements.

- Popularity of convenient, on-the-go packaging like single-serve packs.

- Adoption of advanced, innovative packaging solutions.









Growth Opportunities in the Dietary Supplements Packaging

: Rising demand for eco-friendly materials like biodegradable plastics and recyclable containers.: Incorporation of smart packaging features like QR codes and NFC for product transparency and authentication.: Growing online sales of dietary supplements require durable and attractive packaging for safe delivery.: Increasing interest in customizable packaging to cater to individual consumer preferences and branding.: Growth in dietary supplement consumption in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other developing regions.

Industry Trends

: Focus on simple, transparent labeling that highlights health benefits and product ingredients.: Popularity of single-serve sachets, blister packs, and easy-to-use containers for on-the-go consumers.: Stringent rules in regions like Europe and North America driving innovation in safe and compliant packaging.: Use of technology for interactive consumer experiences and better supply chain tracking.: Shift toward reducing plastic waste, using renewable materials, and adopting circular economy practices.

Key Market Players



Altium Packaging

Assemblies Unlimited

CarePac

Comar

Eagle Flexible Packaging

Elis Packaging Solutions

ePac Flexible Packaging

MSI Express

OPM Group OXO Packaging

Segmentation

By Material Type:

By material type, the market is segmented into plastic, paper and paperboard, and metal.

By Packaging Format:

By packaging format, the market is segmented into bottles and jars, tins & cans, bags & pouches, sachets, blisters, and others.

By Supplement Form:

By supplement form, the market is segmented into liquid, solid, and semi solid.

By Region:

The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

French Language:

Selon une analyse du secteur, l'industrie mondiale de l'emballage des compléments alimentaires devrait passer d'environ 12,1 milliards USD en 2025 à 21,5 milliards USD en 2035, à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 5,8 %.

Les principaux facteurs à l'origine de cette croissance sont l'adoption croissante d'emballages respectueux de l'environnement, la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des produits de santé et de bien-être et les avancées technologiques dans les équipements d'emballage. Cependant, le secteur est confronté à des défis tels que des coûts d'emballage élevés et des réglementations régionales strictes.

L'industrie de l'emballage des compléments alimentaires connaît une croissance sans précédent, alimentée par la demande mondiale croissante de produits de santé et de bien-être . Alors que les consommateurs privilégient les modes de vie soucieux de leur santé, le marché des compléments alimentaires se développe rapidement, stimulant l'innovation et la concurrence au sein du secteur de l'emballage. Cette croissance est attribuée à plusieurs facteurs, notamment l'augmentation des revenus disponibles, l'évolution vers les soins de santé préventifs et la sensibilisation accrue aux compléments alimentaires.

L'un des principaux moteurs de la demande est le besoin de solutions d'emballage durables et respectueuses de l'environnement. Les préoccupations environnementales devenant de plus en plus pressantes, les consommateurs et les organismes de réglementation mettent l'accent sur l'utilisation de matériaux recyclables, biodégradables et réutilisables. Les entreprises réagissent en adoptant des solutions innovantes telles que les plastiques à base de plantes, les sachets compostables et les designs minimalistes qui réduisent les déchets.

Une autre tendance qui façonne le secteur est l'intégration de technologies d'emballage intelligentes. Des fonctionnalités telles que les codes QR, les étiquettes NFC et les applications de réalité augmentée (AR) sont intégrées aux emballages de compléments alimentaires pour améliorer l'engagement des consommateurs et assurer la transparence des produits. Ces technologies offrent des expériences interactives, telles que le suivi de l'origine des produits, la vérification de l'authenticité et l'accès aux instructions de dosage.

La portabilité et la commodité deviennent également essentielles dans la conception des emballages. Avec la préférence croissante pour les modes de vie nomades, les sachets à usage unique, les plaquettes alvéolées et les contenants compacts sont très demandés. Ces formats sont non seulement pratiques, mais contribuent également à maintenir l'intégrité et la durée de conservation du produit.

De plus, l'esthétique et l'image de marque jouent un rôle essentiel dans les décisions d'achat des consommateurs. Les tendances modernes en matière d'emballage incluent des designs épurés et minimalistes avec un étiquetage clair pour mettre en valeur les bienfaits pour la santé et répondre au désir croissant de transparence.

Conclusions principales



Croissance du marché : Le marché des compléments alimentaires devrait passer de 12,1 milliards USD en 2024 à 21,5 milliards USD en 2035.

Perspectives de vente : Une expansion rapide indique des opportunités importantes pour les fabricants d'emballages pour répondre à la demande croissante.

Principaux fabricants : Les principaux acteurs sont notamment Assemblies Unlimited, CarePac et Comar.

Plateforme régionale : L'Amérique du Nord demeure une plaque tournante importante pour les fabricants d'emballages de compléments alimentaires en raison de la forte demande et de l'innovation. Potentiel de l'industrie : L'expansion de la taille du marché met en évidence les opportunités de solutions d'emballage durables et avancées pour soutenir la croissance.



Les moteurs de la croissance

La pandémie de COVID-19 a accru l'intérêt mondial pour la santé et le bien-être, entraînant une forte augmentation de la demande de compléments alimentaires. Cette tendance a mis en évidence la nécessité de solutions d'emballage innovantes et pratiques, telles que des contenants faciles à ouvrir et des options à portion individuelle qui répondent aux besoins des consommateurs nomades.préoccupations Les préoccupations environnementales ont poussé les consommateurs et les fabricants à se tourner vers des solutions respectueuses de l'environnement. Les entreprises adoptent de plus en plus de matériaux recyclables et biodégradables pour s'adapter aux préférences des consommateurs et atteindre leurs objectifs de durabilité. Cette tendance a alimenté le développement d'équipements d'emballage conçus pour manipuler efficacement ces matériaux.Les progrès en matière d'automatisation et d'outils intelligents ont révolutionné l'industrie de l'emballage. Bien que les coûts initiaux de ces technologies soient élevés, elles permettent de réaliser des économies à long terme en améliorant l'efficacité de la production, en réduisant les déchets et en prolongeant la durée de conservation des produits.

(( Bien que l'industrie mondiale de l'emballage des compléments alimentaires présente des opportunités de croissance importantes, les fabricants doivent faire face au double défi de la hausse des coûts et des réglementations strictes )), explique Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) . (( Investir dans des solutions d'emballage avancées et durables n'est pas seulement une tendance, mais une nécessité pour réussir à long terme. Cependant, les entreprises doivent aligner stratégiquement leurs investissements sur leurs besoins de production et leurs objectifs de marché pour maximiser le retour sur investissement et maintenir leur compétitivité. ))

Opportunités de croissance dans le secteur de l'emballage des compléments alimentaires

: demande croissante de matériaux respectueux de l'environnement tels que les plastiques biodégradables et les conteneurs recyclables.: Intégration de fonctionnalités d'emballage intelligentes telles que les codes QR et NFC pour la transparence et l'authentification des produits.: La croissance des ventes en ligne de compléments alimentaires nécessite des emballages durables et attrayants pour une livraison en toute sécurité.: intérêt croissant pour les emballages personnalisables afin de répondre aux préférences individuelles des consommateurs et à l'image de marque.: Croissance de la consommation de compléments alimentaires en Asie-Pacifique, en Amérique latine et dans d'autres régions en développement.

Tendances de l'industrie

: privilégiez un étiquetage simple et transparent qui met en valeur les bienfaits pour la santé et les ingrédients du produit.: Popularité des sachets individuels, des plaquettes thermoformées et des contenants faciles à utiliser pour les consommateurs en déplacement.: Des règles strictes dans des régions comme l'Europe et l'Amérique du Nord stimulent l'innovation en matière d'emballages sûrs et conformes.: utilisation de la technologie pour des expériences consommateur interactives et un meilleur suivi de la chaîne d'approvisionnement.: Orientation vers la réduction des déchets plastiques, l'utilisation de matériaux renouvelables et l'adoption de pratiques d'économie circulaire.

Principaux acteurs du marché



Emballage Altium

Assemblées illimitées

CarePac

Comer

Emballage flexible Eagle

Solutions d'emballage Elis

Emballages souples ePac

MSI Express

Groupe OPM Emballage OXO

Segmentation

Par type de matériau :

Par type de matériau, le marché est segmenté en plastique, papier et carton et métal.

Par format d'emballage :

En termes de format d'emballage, le marché est segmenté en bouteilles et pots, boîtes et canettes, sacs et pochettes, sachets, blisters et autres.

Par formulaire supplémentaire :

En fonction de la forme du supplément, le marché est segmenté en liquide, solide et semi-solide.

Par région :

Le marché est segmenté en Amérique du Nord, Amérique latine, Europe occidentale, Asie du Sud et Pacifique, Asie de l'Est, Moyen-Orient et Afrique.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

