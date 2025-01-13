Flamengo Stumbles In Carioca Championship Opener Against Boavista

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Flamengo club faced a disappointing start to their Carioca Championship campaign. They lost 2-1 to Boavista on Sunday in Aracaju. The match, reported by Globo Esporte, saw Flamengo field an alternative lineup.



Boavista struck first in the opening half through Zé Vitor. Flamengo managed to equalize after the break with Carlinhos finding the net. However, Boavista regained the lead when Raí scored the winning goal.



The game unfolded with Boavista breaking the deadlock 35 minutes into the first half. Vitor delivered a precise cross to Zé Vitor, who headed the ball into the net. This setback rattled Flamengo's confidence.



Boavista nearly doubled their lead before halftime. Marthã's header forced a great save from Dyogo Alves. Zé Vitor also threatened Flamengo 's goal in the closing minutes of the first half.



The second half began with increased intensity from both sides. Lorran created a chance for Flamengo, while Boavista responded quickly. A cross from Caetano deflected off Pablo, nearly resulting in an own goal.







Flamengo equalized ten minutes into the second half. Lorran's shot hit the crossbar, and Carlinhos headed in the rebound. This goal energized Flamengo, who maintained an offensive approach.



However, Boavista capitalized on the spaces left by Flamengo's attack. At the 21-minute mark, Resende's placed shot hit the crossbar. Gabriel Conceição's poor header fell to Raí, who sealed the victory for Boavista.



This loss serves as a wake-up call for Flamengo. They must regroup quickly for their next match against Madureira on Wednesday in Campina Grande. Boavista, buoyed by this win, will face Maricá on the same day.

