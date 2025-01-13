Qatar Brace For World Handball Championship With High Hopes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar handball team reached Croatia yesterday as they brace for the challenge at the 29th IHF Men's World Championship 2025 which begins tomorrow.

The World Championship, hosted by Croatia, Denmark and Norway, will continue until February 2.

The Qatar squad will conduct their final training session in Porec this evening in the presence of the President of the Qatar Handball Federation Ahmed Al Shaabi.

In the run up to the global showpiece, Qatar went through intensive training in Slovenia where they played two high-profile friendly matches.

In the two friendlies, Qatar lost to Slovenia (30-38) before another narrow defeat in the hands of Algeria (25-27). Prior to the camp, Qatar played three friendly matches in Doha, securing back-to-back victories over Argentina (30-25, 30-27) before suffering a narrow loss to Bahrain (27-28).



The team's head coach Veselin Vujovic has set his hopes on a strong 20-player squad for the World Championship. Among the Key players included in the squad are seasoned campaigners Rafael Capote, Frankis Marzo, Youssef bin Ali and Amin Zakar, among others, as the team sets its sights on making an impact on the global stage.

Speaking ahead of the marquee event, General Supervisor of the National Team Khalifa Taisir Al Jassim expressed confidence in the current roster and noted that the final team selection is entirely up to the coach.

“The doors of the national team remain open to all players. However, the final selection is entirely at the discretion of our coach Vujovic, whose technical vision guides these decisions. We trust his expertise, especially since this is his first official tournament with Team Qatar. He understands the significance of our performance at the World Championship and its impact on his future with the team,” Al Jassim said.

Al Jassim also noted that the team is confident on taking on the heavyweights.

“The Qatari team faces a tough challenge in this edition of the World Championship, but it is by no means impossible. We have great confidence in the stars of Al Annabi to achieve another milestone for Qatari handball,” Al Jassim said.

The reigning Asian Champions Qatar, drawn into Group C, face a challenging group-stage lineup including France, Austria, and Kuwait. The team will kick off its campaign against the current title holders France tomorrow, followed by matches against Austria on Thursday and Kuwait on Saturday.