United Kingdom Wind Farms Database 2025: Onshore/Offshore Breakdown By Planned, Approved, Under Construction, And Operationa

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The database is a collection of 1381 entries that chronicles the United Kingdom's rapid expansion in harnessing wind energy.
Showcasing an impressive assembly of operational, under construction, planned, and approved wind farms, the information epitomizes the nation's commitment to sustainable growth and green energy reliance. Onshore ventures in the database account for a total capacity of 17.01 GW while offshore projects underscore an extraordinary potential with 94.39 GW.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
Under construction: 35 entries (1,49 GW) Operational: 1172 entries (15,51 GW)
Offshore market:
Planned: 73 entries (60,34 GW) Approved: 13 entries (11,68 GW) Under construction: 7 entries (7,64 GW) Operational: 55 entries (14,73 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
Country Zone/District City WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
Manufacturer Turbine Model Hub Height Number of turbines Total Power
Players
Status Data
Status Commissioning Date
