Karishma Kapoor Celebrates Her Cousin's Wedding

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Aadar Jain is the latest member of the Kapoor clan to take the plunge. Recently, he exchanged wedding vows with Alekha Advani in a Christian wedding in Goa.

Sharing her excitement for the happy couple, cousin Karisma Kapoor took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a photograph of a coconut, a pineapple, and some oranges with 'Celebrating Alekha and Aadar" as the caption. Karisma Kapoor also dropped a picture of a jacket with "Vows and Vibes" written on it.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor also posted a picture of the Kapoor family posing together on her IG stories. The bride and groom also treated the netizens with sneak peeks into their special day. While Alekha Advani opted for a white dress with a veil and matching choker, Aadar Jain looked all handsome in a gray pantsuit and white shirt. The videos doing rounds on social media feature the happy couple hugging each other after the ceremony and also enjoying their first kiss as a married couple.

Prior to this, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani flew to Thailand to celebrate the latter's birthday. Wishing his fiance on her special day, Aadar Jain posted a picture of the couple kissing on the beach. Posting other pictures from their fun getaway, he captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Fiancé".

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got rokafied back in November 2024. The roka ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor, among others. The snippets of the celebration garnered a lot of eyeballs on social media.

It might be interesting to know that Alekha Advani was a close friend of Aadar Jain's ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria. Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria started dating in 2020, however, the couple went their separate ways in 2023.

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have reportedly known one another since childhood.