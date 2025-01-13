Dentirate Partners With Splitit To Expand Patient Financing Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Calvin Woo, CSO of SplititLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DentiRate , an innovative patient financing platform, is excited to announce its new partnership with Splitit , a leading provider of payment solutions. This collaboration aims to provide greater flexibility and expanded payment options for dental practices and patients within the DentiRate network.DentiRate is committed to partnering with industry-leading lenders recognized for their reliability, innovative payment solutions, and patient-centric focus. Partnering with Splitit further solidifies this commitment. Splitit, acclaimed for its collaborations with select industry platforms, contributes advanced payment capabilities to DentiRate's expanding network of dental providers. This partnership enables dental practices to offer expanded payment options to patients, enhancing case acceptance and improving access to quality dental care."We are excited to boost case acceptance in dental offices by offering Splitit products through our AI-platform, which uses machine learning to efficiently match patients with the best payment options." said Ali Touchaei, CEO of DentiRate. "This partnership gives our providers the tools they need to help patients say 'yes' to the care they deserve.""I've spoken to many executives in the dental industry managing hundreds of dental offices, and they all shared one common need: a fast and affordable patient financing option that covers the entire treatment to enhance the patient experience," said Ali Touchaei. "That's why we started DentiRate and partnered with Splitit. With Splitit and our in-house financing feature, we can guarantee a 100% approval rate for all patients."Splitit provides two types of payment solutions: funded, which delivers the full payment amount upfront to practices, and unfunded, where payments are distributed over time in installments. Practices can choose how they want the cash flow-either receiving funds upfront or through an installment plan over time-giving them the flexibility to manage finances in a way that works best for their business."We're thrilled to collaborate with DentiRate to empower dental offices with innovative payment solutions. By integrating Splitit's card-linked installment plans with DentiRate's streamlined patient financing platform, we're making dental care more accessible to patients of all credit backgrounds. Splitit eliminates the need for applications or credit checks, offering patients a seamless and flexible payment experience while enhancing case acceptance rates for providers.", said Calvin Woo, CSO of Splitit.To learn more about DentiRate and Splitit's partnership, visit our website at dentirate.

