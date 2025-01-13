PM Modi Inaugurates J&K's Sonamarg Tunnel, Dedicates It To Nation

(MENAFN- IANS) Gagangir (Sonamarg), Jan 13 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated the Sonamarg tunnel in Kashmir to the nation after inaugurating and inspecting it.

The inauguration event was also attended by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Surface and Highways, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

PM Modi interacted with the engineers and workers, whose hard work made the all-weather connectivity possible. He encouraged and patiently listened to the labourers in addition to gathering technical details about the Rs 2,700 crore tunnel.

The Prime Minister appreciated the hard work put in by everyone engaged in the construction of the tunnel under the most challenging weather and topography of the area.

PM Modi earlier landed in a special aircraft at the technical area of Srinagar International Airport from where he took an Air Force helicopter for Neelgrad in the Sonamarg.

The PM landed at the Neelgrad helipad and drove in a cavalcade to the Gagangir area, where he inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel.

PM Modi will also address a public rally at the truck yard in Sonamarg. Hundreds of people, braving extreme cold, have already gathered at the Sonamarg public rally venue to listen to the PM. This is PM Modi's first visit to the union territory after an elected government took office here.

Sonamarg tunnel will bypass the stretch of the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway that is prone to avalanches and heavy snowfall during the winter months.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) oversaw the Z-Morh tunnel constructed by APCO Infratech Private Limited for Rs 2,700 crore. The construction of the tunnel was started in 2018. This tunnel will make Sonamarg an all-weather tourist destination, thereby helping employment for local youth, and boosting trade, tourism, and traffic to the Ladakh region, Amarnath Yatra and businesses.

The tunnel is a 6.5 km long 2-lane road tunnel between Gagangair and Sonamarg in Ganderbal of Jammu and Kashmir. It was earlier called the Z-Morh tunnel because of the Z-shaped stretch of road that the tunnel has replaced (Z-Morh translates to "Z-turn" in English). It takes only 15 minutes to travel the 6.5 km long tunnel compared to hours over the zig-zag road up and down the hills.

The Zojila Tunnel being constructed across the Zojila Pass together with the Z-Morh tunnel will make the journey to the Ladakh region safer and possibly throughout the year.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Saturday. "Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," he wrote on X on January 11.