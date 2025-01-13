CPO PLAYBOOK Celebrates Milestone 50Th Episode With Nityo CEO, Naveen Kumar

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) June 24, 2024



[MENLO PARK, CA] - CPO PLAYBOOK, the premier podcast for Chief People Officers and business leaders, proudly announces the release of its milestone 50th episode this Wednesday June 26th, featuring an exclusive interview with Naveen Kumar, CEO of Nityo Infotech. This landmark episode offers invaluable insights into the challenges and strategies of global expansion, drawing from Naveen Kumar's extensive experience in leading Nityo to international success.



Since its inception, CPO PLAYBOOK has hosted a series of notable guests, including prominent CEOs, COOs, CFOs, and other chief executives. Past episodes have featured industry leaders such as Daniel Lamarre, Chairman of Cirque du Soleil; Syreeta Brown, CPO at Virgin Money; Gary Hayslip, CISO at Softbank; Duncan O'Rourke, CEO at Accor, Hugo Veiga and Diego Machado, Co-Chief Creative Officers at AKQA, a WPP Company, and Angela Cheng-Cimini, CPO at Harvard Business Publishing. Each episode solves a business challenge and provides listeners with actionable advice and real-world experiences to help them navigate the complexities of executive leadership and business growth.



In the 50th episode, Naveen Kumar unveils real challenges of expanding a company across global markets. He shares his expert perspective on navigating cultural differences, managing resources, and fostering collaboration for successful global expansion.



Felicia Shakiba, CEO and host of CPO PLAYBOOK, remarked,“Kumar's insights offer a comprehensive roadmap for navigating global expansion. By focusing on diversity, fostering collaboration, and leveraging technology, leaders can build resilient and innovative organizations.”



As CPO PLAYBOOK celebrates this milestone, it continues to invite CEOs and other chief executives to share their expertise.



About CPO PLAYBOOK:

CPO PLAYBOOK empowers leaders with management consulting services in CA, Chicago, NY, and the UK. We specialize in mergers & acquisitions consulting, business advisory services, and fractional HR services to drive high-performing organizations.



