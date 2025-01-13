Celebrating The 2024 Experimentation Thought Leadership Award Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Experimentation Thought Leadership Award Winners

Check out the 7 outstanding experimentation thought leaders of last year from Rising Influencers, Optimization, BeSci, Product & Data Experts, and more.

NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Each year, Kameleoon hosts the Experimentation Thought Leadership Awards (ETLA) to celebrate the innovators who are shaping the future of experimentation. These individuals lead by example, demonstrating how experimentation drives growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation.What is experimentation, and why does it matter?Experimentation tests ideas and hypotheses to improve decision-making. Controlled tests refine user experiences, optimize features, and drive measurable outcomes.See our Experimentation Thought Leadership 2024 winners below.AI Influencing Experimentation Winner:Craig SullivanOptimize or DieCraig is a user experience champion who has spent decades working with high-street retailers and leading brands. With a ton of experience across A/B testing, usability, and analytics, he has delivered over 30M revenue uplift for his clients.Noteworthy content: AI Playbook for Research, CRO, and Experimentation ( )LinkedIn:__UX and Behavioral Science Winner:Els AertsLegendEls co-founded AGConsult over twenty years ago and has witnessed many changes in CRO, design, and usability practices. Els is a big qualitative user research advocate and has moderated over 3,500 user tests for companies such as AtlasCopco, Orange, Daikin, and Bridgestone.Noteworthy Content: Seven Deadly Sins of User Research ( )LinkedIn:__Data & Analytics Winner:Georgi GeorgievCalculating the power of statistical toolsGeorgi used over a decade of experience with A/B testing, experimental design, and statistical methodology to build Analytics-Toolkit and write the book "Statistical Methods in Online A/B Testing."Georgi founded the OneSided Project, a non-profit that educates statisticians and research practitioners on one-sided statistical tests. Additionally, he has created an extensive repository of calculator tools available at GIGAcalculator.Noteworthy Content: Sequential Testing is About Improving Business Returns ( )LinkedIn:__Product & Feature Experimentation Winner:Sid AroraNot just another product managerSid studied to become a computer engineer but moved into an analyst role at American Express. From there, he moved into product roles for Zomato and RateGain. Today, Sid is the Group Product Manager for experimentation and Analytics at Yelp. He shares content aimed at early-stage PMs looking to get hired and develop their careers in the field.Noteworthy Content: Mental Models: A Guide To Enhance Decision-Making For Product Managers ( )LinkedIn:__Optimization Winner:Luiza de Lange2023 Experimentation Culture Awards Winner and JudgeOver her 12-year career, Luiza has worked with and built in-house experimentation teams at Electrolux and Tele2 and advised multiple clients on behalf of the award-winning digital agency Precis Digital. Today, she heads up the CRO team at Leovegas and is a diversity, inclusion, and accessibility champion. She strongly believes in reciprocity, so she's a regular event speaker to give back to the community.Noteworthy content: How Airtable saved my CRO life (:li:activity:7168168036158357505/ )LinkedIn:__Rising InfluencerDrake SomBuilder and advocate of AI-powered experimentationDrake Som is the CPO at Sitewiz, where he leads the development of AI solutions for behavioral analytics and data-driven test ideation. A 2024 graduate from Carnegie Mellon University, home to the top AI program in the U.S., he was named an Andrew Carnegie Scholar, an honor awarded to the "40 best and brightest" undergraduate students university-wide.LinkedIn:__Experimentation Thought Leader of the YearErin WeigelDesigning for impactOver a nine-year stint, Erin ran over 1,400 experiments and experimented at-scale through Design Systems at some of the largest travel booking and food delivery sites in the world. While Erin specializes in data-informed design and experimentation, her focus has shifted somewhat to encompass design systems, operations, and product accessibility. Her book Design for Impact: Your Guide to Designing Effective Product Experiments was released in June 2024 and has already reached first place in Amazon's New Releases list.Noteworthy Content: The Good Experimental Design ( )LinkedIn:Want to learn more?Follow their journeys and explore their insights by connecting with them directly on LinkedIn and checking out their noteworthy content.Follow Kameleoon on LinkedIn to stay up to date on all things A/B testing and experimentation.About KameleoonKameleoon is a unified experimentation and personalization platform that helps businesses optimize digital experiences across web, mobile, and server-side environments. Designed for all teams-marketers, product managers, developers, and data analysts-Kameleoon enables collaborative testing and growth at scale.

Shirley Yong

Kameleoon Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Watch the 2024 Experimentation Thought Leadership Awards Ceremony

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.