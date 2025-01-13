Fusedpage.Ai Launches AI Workflows And Digital Twin-Based Video Profiles In Beta For Professionals And Small Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fusedpage , a leveraging advanced AI workflows and digital twin technology, has announced the launch of its AI-powered brand profiles through its limited Beta program. Designed to support career-focused professionals and small businesses, Fusedpage offers participants a 25% discount and an opportunity to provide feedback for further development.



In a competitive job where the average job posting receives over 250 applications, standing out can be challenging. At the same time, businesses face significant onboarding costs and hiring inefficiencies. Fusedpage seeks to address these challenges by offering brand video profiles. These AI-driven solutions enable users to create personalized, professional videos that highlight their personal brand along with unique skills, experiences, and achievements in a format that creates a memorable experience.



"We understand the challenges professionals and small businesses face in a crowded job market," said SK, CEO of Fusedpage. "Submitting endless resumes without a response can be disheartening. Fusedpage was built to change that-to empower people with a solution that helps them stand out, showcase their personal brand and value, make a memorable impression, and drive results. Brand video profiles don't just amplify personal branding; they redefine the way businesses evaluate talent."



Key Features of the Beta Program:

.25% Discount: Participants secure reduced pricing for ongoing use during the first year.

.Influence Product Development: Early users will have the chance to provide valuable feedback to shape the platform's features and functionality.

.Exclusive Early Access: Sign-ups will end after 5,000 participants have registered.



Fusedpage has already been utilized by professionals from companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon as part of initial market validation, demonstrating its potential as a valuable branding tool. Now, the platform is opening its doors to 5,000 early adopters.



For more information and to join the program, visit Fusedpage.



Fusedpage provides professionals and businesses with solutions to present their stories in a clear and engaging way, whether for landing a job, earning a promotion, or building meaningful connections. In today's competitive market, a strong personal brand is essential. By utilizing digital twin technology and AI-driven workflows, Fusedpage transforms traditional resumes and profiles into brand video profiles, helping professionals and small businesses stand out, connect with their audience, and achieve their goals.



