Youth Of India Driving Force Behind Viksit Bharat: PM

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he highlighted the vibrant of India's youth, which had brought life and energy to Bharat Mandapam. He remarked that the entire nation is remembering and paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda, who had immense faith in the country's youth.



He added that Swami Vivekananda believed that his disciples would come from the younger generation, who would solve every problem like lions. He added that he had complete faith in Swamiji and his beliefs, like Swamiji trusted the youth. He further added that he trusted him completely especially about his vision of youth.

Recalling the G-20 event hosted in Bharat Mandapam, Modi said the world leaders were at the same venue to discuss the future of the world while today the youth of India were charting the roadmap for the next 25 years of India. Sharing an anecdote about meeting young athletes at his residence a few months ago, he highlighted that one athlete remarked,“For the world, you may be the Prime Minister, but for us, you are Param Mitra.” The Prime Minister emphasized his bond of friendship with the youth of India, stating that the strongest link in friendship is trust. He expressed his immense trust in the youth, which inspired the formation of MY Bharat and the foundation of the Viksit Bharat Young Leader Dialogue.



“History teaches and inspires us”, said Modi and highlighted numerous global examples where nations and groups, with big dreams and resolutions, achieved their goals.



The Prime Minister highlighted India's commitment to green energy, noting that India was the first country to meet the Paris Agreement commitments, nine years ahead of schedule. He also mentioned the target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2030, which India is set to achieve well before the deadline. He added that each of these successes serves as an inspiration and brings India closer to the goal of becoming a developed nation.

Sharing his vision of a developed India and emphasizing its economic, strategic, social, and cultural strength, the Prime Minister remarked that in a developed India, both the economy and ecology would flourish, offering numerous opportunities for good education and income.



“Global agencies recognize the youth's potential to significantly boost India's GDP”, said Modi.



Citing great thinkers like Maharshi Aurobindo, Gurudev Tagore, and Homi J. Bhabha, who believed in the power of youth, Shri Modi noted that Indian youth are leading major global companies, showcasing their capability worldwide. The Prime Minister emphasized that the next 25 years, the 'Amrit Kaal,' was crucial, and he expressed confidence that the youth will realize the dream of a developed India. He highlighted the youth's achievements in bringing India to the top three in the startup world, advancing manufacturing, elevating Digital India globally, and excelling in sports. He concluded that when Indian youth make the impossible possible, a developed India is undoubtedly achievable.

Stressing on the government's commitment to empowering today's youth, Modi highlighted that every week a new university was being established in India while every day a new ITI was being set up. Additionally, he added that every third day, an Atal Tinkering Lab was opened, and two new colleges were established daily.



The Prime Minister noted that India now has 23 IITs, and in the past decade, the number of IIITs has increased from 9 to 25, and the number of IIMs from 13 to 21. He also mentioned the threefold increase in the number of AIIMS and the near doubling of medical colleges in the last ten years.

“The goal of a developed India by 2047 requires daily targets and consistent efforts”, urged the Prime Minister. He expressed confidence that India will soon become the world's third-largest economy. Over the past decade, Modi said that 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty, and believes that the entire country will be poverty-free soon.



He highlighted India's target of generating 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by the end of this decade and achieving net-zero carbon emissions for the railway by 2030.

Modi remarked that after becoming a two trillion-dollar economy, India's infrastructure budget was less than two lakh crore rupees. However, the country saw significant improvements in roads, railways, airports, canals, housing for the poor, schools, and hospitals. He remarked that as India rapidly became a three trillion-dollar economy, the number of airports doubled, modern trains like Vande Bharat were introduced, and the dream of a bullet train began to materialize. He added that India also achieved the fastest rollout of 5G globally, extended broadband internet to thousands of gram panchayats, and built roads to over 300,000 villages.



Understanding the significant role of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in shaping India's future roadmap, Shri Modi lauded the energy, enthusiasm, and dedication with which the youth have embraced this resolution.



He remarked that the ideas for a developed India were invaluable, excellent, and the best. He urged the youth to take these ideas to every corner of the country, connecting other young people in every district, village, and neighborhood with the spirit of a developed India. Concluding his address, the Prime Minister reiterated the commitment to make India a developed nation by 2047 and encouraged everyone to live and dedicate themselves to this resolution. He once again extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the youth of India on National Youth Day.



The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Ministers of State, Jayant Chaudhary and Raksha Khadse were present among other dignitaries at the event.

