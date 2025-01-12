FM To KUNA: Kuwait To Continue Aid To Syrians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed on Sunday Kuwait would go on providing relief and humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people through coordination with international partners and organizations.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Yahya said that such aid aims to alleviate humanitarian suffering and improve living conditions in a manner that contributes to achieving Syria's economic recovery.

The expanded meeting held on Syria discussed the latest humanitarian, field and developments in Syria as well as the means of pushing political process and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions mainly the 2254, he added.

The participants further focused on how to meet the aspirations of Syrian people, and maintain its territorial integrity and independence, he stated.

International and regional efforts to support the negotiations path among Syrian parties were dealt with, along enhancing humanitarian response and ensuring the voluntary and safe return of refugees and those displaced, in line with international standards, Al-Yahya noted.

Achieving Syria's stability and security is a main pillar of regional security, he reiterated.

Al-Yahya pointed to Kuwait's unwavering position to backing joint international efforts toward sustainability, security and stability in both Syria and the region.

Earlier in the day, Riyadh hosted the meeting which featured foreign ministers from the GCC States, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, the UK, Germany and Turkiye, along high-level representatives of the foreign ministries of France the US, Italy and Spain.

The meeting also included GCC and the Arab League Secretaries General, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in addition to UN Special Envoy for Syria. (end)

