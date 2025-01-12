Tram Crash In France Leaves 68 Injured
1/12/2025 3:11:07 PM
Two trams collided inside a tunnel near the French city of
Strasbourg's main railway station, leaving at least 68 injured,
local authorities said on Sunday, Azernews
reports.
On Saturday afternoon, a stationary tram was hit by another
tram, which began to move backward for unknown reasons.
Emergency services responded quickly, and a large security
perimeter was established.
The cause is under investigation.
