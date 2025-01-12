Serbian President Vučić Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijan

Serbian President Vučić Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijan
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has expressed his gratitude
to Azerbaijan for ensuring continued gas supplies despite recent
challenges.
Azernews reports that the Serbian leader shared
his appreciation on social media, stating:
"Our brothers and friends from Azerbaijan informed me that
despite the objective problems arising due to force majeure, gas
supplies to Serbia will not be suspended. I express my endless
gratitude to Azerbaijan and to President Ilham Aliyev, whom I am
eagerly awaiting in Belgrade soon."
Earlier, AnewZ reported , citing government sources, that the news
about a two-month suspension of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to
Serbia was inaccurate.
