Serbian President Vučić Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for ensuring continued supplies despite recent challenges.

Azernews reports that the Serbian leader shared his appreciation on social media, stating:

"Our brothers and friends from Azerbaijan informed me that despite the objective problems arising due to force majeure, gas supplies to Serbia will not be suspended. I express my endless gratitude to Azerbaijan and to President Ilham Aliyev, whom I am eagerly awaiting in Belgrade soon."

Earlier, AnewZ reported , citing government sources, that the news about a two-month suspension of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia was inaccurate.