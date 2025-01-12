Emirates NBD CEO Masters kicks off 2025 series with 70 amateur golfing events in Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, UAE, 8th January 2025: We are delighted to report that Emirates NBD CEO Masters will take place on the Trump International Golf Course in Damac Hills on Saturday, 11 January 2025, as part of the Dubai Sports Council’s ongoing commitment to promoting golf as a business networking and key tourism tool for the UAE and the wider region. Emirates NBD CEO Masters is sponsored and presented by Gold Sponsor Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region. The event is also supported by Thriwe (Loyalty promotions expert) and AARO Middle East (Silver Sponsors), Dugasta Properties, Unique Properties, Mimojo Solutions, Suitsupply, The Macallan, eGolf Megastore, MyGolf, GAT Consulting, Papa Johns, Dubai Refreshments and Wellness We Need (Bronze sponsors), with WeTel TV our media partner and several other sponsors (such as our logistics partner MFC Extreme) expected to add value to the day.



There will be around 100 top golfing executives and government representatives from across the UAE participating in the shot-gun tournament taking place at 1 pm at the Trump International Golf Club, one of the many magnificent golfing assets of Dubai and the UAE.



This year, The Emirates NBD CEO Masters will be held as an 18 hole ‘Texas Pairs’ event, designed to provide an interactive golf and networking experience. The tournament will conclude with a formal dinner presentation outside overlooking the Trump course hosted by H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, who will address the senior business and government leaders of the UAE to discuss the value of golf both as a business networking and tourism tool for the region. In addition, cricketing legend and skilled golfer Kapil Dev will bring a touch of celebrity flair to the awards presentation hosted by Emirates NBD, Thriwe and AARO.



Russell Yeomans, founder Sport2Business events, added: “We are delighted again that the CEO Masters continues to be oversubscribed and we welcome Emirates NBD as the major sponsor of this golf networking event. We are privileged to welcome a range of new sponsors headed by Dugasta Properties who as well as supporting the CEO Masters have decided to take on Gold Sponsorship of the WAGC Race To Korea for the next three years. They are passionate about combining golf and business networking, and their CEO, Tauseef Khan, is excited by the association. Andrew Heath, Harry Green and their team at Trump International are experienced in running top quality corporate days and we are looking forward to bringing a range of creative activations from our sponsors to ‘spruce’ up the golfing experience.’ We will have exciting ‘hole in one’ challenges at all 4 par 3’s with potential experiences including joining AARO and Unique Properties at JeJu Islands for 8 days, a 3-day golf safari in Tanzania, a possible 12-month supply of Papa John’s Family Pizzas or USwing top quality glasses for the whole family”.



On the sponsorship front, Mr. Dhruv Verma, Founder & CEO – Thriwe (partner and sponsor) stated that: "Thriwe continues to support golf and sport in the region and will continue to do so. We are intrinsically involved with Golf loyalty programs and continue to enjoy our ongoing strategic partnership with S2B. In 2024, we commenced our first CEO Masters in Nairobi Kenya with 170 senior executive golfers playing at the Muthaiga course in November 2024 – 10 of them will be joining us in our 2025 Dubai event. Again, we are delighted to bring International Legend Kapil Dev to add value to this event alongside key clients and partners, many that will travel into Dubai to attend. In addition, we can add that the winners will also be invited to attend the Race To Korea National Final, another superb amateur event that we are working with S2B on ”



Gold Race To Korea sponsor Dugasta Properties, represented by CEO Tauseef Khan, added: “We are delighted to be working with the CEO Masters, Thriwe and S2B – we have seen this event grow in stature and look forward to inviting our senior clients plus meeting other golfing executive leaders. This is one of 70 events we are partnering with S2B on in 2024 as we see the value of the Executive Golfing network of the UAE market to further promote our luxury development brand and help grow our business.”



“CEO Masters continues to be part of an ongoing commitment on behalf of Dubai Sports Council to create a truly 7-Star golfing, dinner and networking experience for the key business leaders of the UAE.”



“Through the CEO Masters and the Race To Korea 2025, Dubai Sports Council continues to recognise the importance of golf as a sport that permeates tourism and business. Many of the major public and private businesses in the UAE will have senior representation at the tournament, creating a truly unique networking opportunity for attendees and sponsors.” said Fouzeya Mohammad Faridoon, Head of Community Events, Dubai Sports Council.



Russell Yeomans, S2B further added: “We always appreciate the opportunity of working with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and the Emirates Golf Foundation (EGF) to promote golf and business networking whilst ‘showing off’ the magnificent golfing assets of the UAE. The CEO Masters is always the ideal kick off to the Amateur golfing calendar of 2025, followed by the rest of our 70 events including Sport2Business Tuesdays under lights at the Faldo course plus the very popular WAGC Race To Korea held across all courses in the UAE. We truly appreciate the DSC and EGF’s commitment to keep supporting amateur golf.”



He added: “The CEO Masters continues to be the event to be seen at for Amateur golfers and our increasing number and quality of sponsors is reflecting that. It is an ideal new year kick off to an ever-improving golfing calendar in Dubai. The day is about business networking first and golf second and as always, we aim to have creative activations on most holes to keep our demanding executive golfers entertained.”



2024 has continued the real growth of professional and amateur golf in the UAE and we expect similar growth in 2025 with more professional and amateur events coming to the region – we look forward to kicking off 2025 in style with a great CEO Masters.







