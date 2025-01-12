Lebanese parliament choses new leader

(MENAFN) Lebanese Chief Joseph Aoun has been elected as the new president, ending a deadlock that lasted over two years. Aoun, who received substantial backing from Hezbollah, secured 99 votes in a second round of in Lebanon's 128-seat parliament, ensuring a comfortable majority. His election comes after Hezbollah-backed candidate Suleiman Frangieh withdrew from the race in his favor.



Lebanon has been without a president since October 2022 when Michel Aoun, the former president, resigned amid political turmoil, economic collapse, and the aftermath of the 2020 Beirut port explosion. The country’s sectarian system mandates that the president be a Maronite Christian, and Aoun's election was crucial to addressing Lebanon’s unstable political situation.



His leadership will face significant challenges, including overseeing a struggling economy and managing Lebanon’s ceasefire with Israel and Hezbollah. The ceasefire, which was reached in November after a month of conflict between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, is set to expire in 17 days. Aoun's election has been welcomed internationally, with support from the US, France, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, all of which have shown approval of his candidacy.



Aoun has vowed to work on Lebanon's defense strategy and rebuild areas damaged by Israeli aggression, while emphasizing Lebanon’s sovereignty and freedom in its decision-making.

