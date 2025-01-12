10Th Round Of Azerbaijan Basketball League Concludes Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The final match of the 10th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League will take place today, marking the end of this stage of the competition, Azernews reports.

The match will see "Ganja" face off against "Sumgayit" at the Ganja Sports Palace, with the game set to begin at 14:00. "Ganja," currently in third place with 14 points, will compete against "Sumgayit," which sits at the bottom of the standings in sixth place with 10 points.

Earlier in the round, "Neftchi" secured a victory over "Absheron" with a score of 84:76, "Nakhchivan" triumphed over "Sabah" 80:75, "Sarhadchi" defeated NTD 78:64, "Sheki" dominated "Lankaran" 111:82, and "Ordu" overcame "Guba" with a score of 81:74.

This final match will determine the overall standings as the league progresses further into the season.