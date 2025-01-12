Sachin, Lakshya Lead SSCB To Semifinals Of Men's Boxing Nationals

(MENAFN- IANS) Bareilly, Jan 12 (IANS) Former World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach and Asian Games representative Lakshya Chahar led a dominant charge by the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) on Day 5 of the Elite Men's National Boxing Championship, with the unit securing nine berths in the semifinals.

Sachin delivered a flawless 5-0 victory over Himachal Pradesh's Ashish Kumar in the Lightweight (55-60kg) category, while Lakshya matched the feat in the Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) category with a commanding win over his opponent.

Joining Sachin and Chahar were Jadumani Singh Mandengbram (Flyweight), Pawan Bartwal (Bantamweight), Hitesh (Light Middleweight), Deepak (Welterweight), Jugnoo (Cruiserweight), Vishal (Heavyweight), and Gaurav Chauhan (Super Heavyweight), making SSCB a formidable contender for their third consecutive team title.

Meanwhile, Shiva Thapa, the reigning champion in the Welterweight (60-65kg) category, continued his fine run as he edged closer to defending his title with a quarter-final win over Manipur's Henthoi Mayengbam.

Thapa will face Himachal Pradesh's Abhinash Jamwal in the semifinals. Jamwal, who upset 2022 Youth World Champion Vanshaj Kumar in the earlier rounds, continued his momentum with a 4-1 victory over Haryana's Anshul in the quarterfinals, setting up an exciting clash against the seasoned Thapa.

Hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship takes place at Invertis University in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, from January 7 to 13, 2025.

Approximately 300 boxers will compete across various weight categories in this week-long tournament, which follows the World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules, featuring three three-minute rounds with one-minute rest intervals.

The event will employ a 10-point scoring system, with each state unit able to enter up to ten boxers. Team SSCB, the two-time defending champions, entered the tournament as the favourites while seeking their third consecutive title.