Al Jazeera Conference On AI In Media Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The second edition of the Al Jazeera on Artificial Intelligence in kicked off Saturday at the Grand Sheraton Hotel in Doha, gathering an international group of experts and specialists in AI, technology, and media. The conference aims to explore the use of AI in newsrooms, its role in enhancing media content, analysing big data, and developing innovative tools for editing and production.

In his opening remarks, Dr Mostefa Souag, Acting Director-General of Al Jazeera Media Network, underscored the urgency of adapting to technological advancements, warning that those who fail to keep pace may be left behind.“We are here today to continue exploring the profound impact of artificial intelligence on the journalism profession.”

Dr Souag highlighted Al Jazeera's legacy as a trailblazer in adopting cutting-edge media technologies, including AI tools and their varied applications. He noted that the network has strategically adapted these innovations to support its mission, recognising their crucial role in enhancing journalistic performance.

He also praised the significant contributions of the Al Jazeera Media Institute, emphasising its leadership in harnessing AI through initiatives such as the inaugural edition of the conference. Together with the publication of numerous articles and videos addressing AI in newsrooms, and the implementation of advanced training programmes designed to equip journalists with the technical skills and ethical guidance needed for responsible AI use.

“The organisation of this conference reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering serious discussions about AI technologies, critically assessing their potential, and thoughtfully considering their adoption in media workflows,” Dr Souag said.“We understand that AI is not merely an additional tool; it represents a profound transformation that will shape both the present and the future of journalism, placing significant responsibilities on us all.”

He called for a balanced approach to AI, urging participants to acknowledge both the opportunities and the challenges it presents. Dr Souag expressed his hope that the conference would serve as a platform where journalists, academics, and technology experts can collaborate to develop a comprehensive vision for using AI to support and elevate journalism.

In the keynote address, Abran Maldonado, Open AI Ambassador and expert in AI and the metaverse, discussed the future of AI and its transformative impact on the media industry. He explained how AI enhances efficiency through advanced data analysis and content production while addressing key ethical concerns, such as algorithmic bias and privacy issues. Maldonado emphasised the importance of innovative and responsible strategies for integrating AI technologies in media practices.

The first session, was moderated by Samantha Johnson, focused on showcasing the latest artificial intelligence tools developed by leading tech companies for use in media. The session highlighted pioneering AI programs and featured a distinguished panel.

The first day also featured a panel discussion moderated by journalist Waleed al-Mahdi titled“The Development of Arabic AI and Its Challenges.” The discussion shed light on a groundbreaking initiative in Arabic AI: the Manar platform, developed by the Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, with support from Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. The session explored how the platform operates, the technical and cultural challenges encountered during its development, and the future of Arabic AI.

The second main session, moderated by broadcaster Izdihar Shuaisha, was titled“Leveraging AI in Al Jazeera Media Network.” It addressed the growing role of AI in advancing media workflows within Al Jazeera, highlighting the smart applications and tools used across the network's channels and divisions. The session focused on how Al Jazeera's newsroom leverages AI to gather, process, and disseminate news efficiently, while also discussing technical challenges and contingency plans to handle unforeseen issues.

As part of the conference activities, the Al Jazeera Media Institute organised a training workshop in collaboration with Google and Zeotap to explore AI technologies and their applications in enhancing content and audience engagement.

Another workshop, led by Dean Arnett from the Thomson Foundation, introduced AI-powered video editing tools, demonstrating how these tools can save time and streamline workflows.

The second edition of the Al Jazeera Conference on AI in Media aims to shed light on the transformative impact of AI technologies on the journalism profession, fostering dialogue and collaboration to shape the future of media in the digital age.

