EU High Representative To Take Part In Riyadh Meeting On Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The European Union announced on Saturday that the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas will arrive in Riyadh on tomorrow to take part in the discussions on the ongoing developments in Syria following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

In a press release, the EU said that the Riyadh meeting follows up on the "Quint" (9-10 January) and "Aqaba" (14 December) meetings regarding Syria. It added that the meeting will continue the coordination efforts to assist Syria in facing the significant challenges confronting the Syrian interim government and Syrian society in the post-Assad phase.

The EU noted that Kallas will emphasize the importance of "effective and efficient inclusivity, the protection of minorities, the rule of law, accountability, justice, and the territorial integrity of Syria as essential conditions for reconciliation and sustainable peace in Syria." (end)

