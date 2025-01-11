TCL Unveils Groundbreaking Smart Home Security Innovations At CES 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bringing a Visible Sense of Security to Modern Smart Homes Through AI Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, garnered widespread acclaim at CES 2025 for its latest innovations in smart home security. Visitors were impressed by the brand's cutting-edge technology, which seamlessly integrates thoughtful design to deliver a visible sense of security to modern households.

TCL Smart Home Security has stood out as a major attraction in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Center since day one. Showcasing products like the Smart Lock D1 Pro, the Smart Lock D1 Ultra, and the Solar Security Camera Cam B1, the booth captivated consumers and media representatives alike. These advanced solutions have earned widespread recognition for their innovative AI features, eco-conscious designs, and exceptional user convenience. TCL's smart home security solutions have garnered extensive media attention and claimed Best-of CES awards by The Ambient, Trusted Reviews, and Android Headlines, highlighting the company's breakthrough in research and development.









TCL Smart Lock D1 Ultra: World's 4-in-1 Smart Video Deadbolt

Debuting at CES 2025, the TCL Smart Lock D1 Ultra captivated audiences with its revolutionary features. It seamlessly integrates a smart lock, security camera, video doorbell, and built-in display screen into one device. With its innovative design, the D1 Ultra offers a comprehensive home security solution that combines convenient and comprehensive protection.

Its AI-powered security capabilities, such as dual-motion sensors and human detection algorithms, provide real-time alerts with impressive accuracy. Flexible unlocking methods, including fingerprint recognition, mobile app control, and voice commands via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, make it a versatile choice for any home. Additionally, the D1 Ultra captures crystal-clear 2K video with a 172° wide field of view, ensuring superior surveillance and detailed tracking of visitors. Built with an IP65 weatherproof design and a robust 10,000mAh battery, it offers reliable year-round performance, even in extreme conditions.

TCL Smart Lock D1 Pro: Award-Winning AI Palm Vein Recognition

Already making waves since its October 2024 launch, the TCL Smart Lock D1 Pro offers a seamless blend of advanced security and ease of use. The standout feature is its AI-powered palm vein recognition , a contactless unlocking method that provides unmatched accuracy and security. This device supports seven unlocking methods, including keypad entry, app control, and mechanical keys, catering to a wide range of user preferences.

The D1 Pro allows users to manage and monitor access remotely through real-time alerts and user permissions via its dedicated app. Designed with durability in mind, it features an aluminum alloy body with an IP54 rating for weather resistance, ensuring reliable performance in various environments. With a 7,800mAh rechargeable battery and voice assistant compatibility with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, it redefines convenience and reliability in modern home security.

TCL Solar Security Camera Cam B1: Eco-Friendly Security Redefined

Launched in October 2024, the TCL Security Cam B1 combines powerful security features with an eco-conscious design. The camera is equipped with a 10,000mAh rechargeable battery and comes with an integrated solar panel. It delivers stunning 2K video clarity and full-color night vision, even in low-light conditions, thanks to its integrated infrared and spotlight technologies. With a wide 153° viewing angle, the Cam B1 provides extensive coverage and minimizes blind spots. Advanced PIR motion sensors ensure accurate human detection while reducing false alarms, enhancing the reliability of the system. Users can customize detection zones to monitor key areas and manage alerts efficiently.

The camera integrates seamlessly with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, offering hands-free control and easy access to real-time notifications via the mobile app. Its eco-friendly design and robust functionality make it a standout solution for modern smart homes.

Experience Innovation at CES 2025

At CES 2025, TCL's booth at #17704, Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, was a bustling hub of activity. Thousands of visitors experienced the innovative products firsthand, with many applauding TCL's ability to seamlessly combine advanced functionality with user-friendly designs. The overwhelming response underscored TCL's role as a leader in smart home technology.

“CES 2025 is the perfect stage for us to showcase our dedication to advancing smart home technology,” said Haifeng Bu, General Manager of Smart Home Security Business Unit, TCL.“Our latest products, including the D1 Ultra, D1 Pro, and B1, represent our commitment to creating solutions that are not only innovative but also accessible and eco-friendly, ensuring a visible sense of security for everyone.”

Please visit the press kit for more information and images.

About TCL Smart Home Security

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. As a pioneer of high-quality smart safety, TCL Smart Home Security is dedicated to offering families around the world a visible sense of security. TCL Smart Home Security delivers reliable, real-time protection. Whether at home or on the go, TCL ensures that families enjoy peace of mind and enhanced safety with every smart home interaction.

