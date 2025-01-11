Sangeeta Bijlani Savors The Taste Of This Seasonal Treat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) One of the most prominent actresses of her time Sangeeta Bijlani has recently returned to the limelight and keeps her fans updated about her life through social media. Recently, the yesteryear took to the stories section of her IG and posted a clip of herself relishing a delicious cheese grilled sandwich.

Posting the clip on Insta, Sangeeta Bijlani wrote in the caption, "When you're caught unawares by your sneaky friend taking a shot of me relishing the cheese grilled sandwich."

The previously added another clip on her Instagram stories featuring a mouthwatering bowl of Gaajar ka Halwa, along with the note, "When your Mami makes the yumm Gaajar ka Halwa for you with so much love".

Meanwhile, Sangeeta Bijlani recently appeared on the reality show, "Indian Idol" as a guest. When one of the contestants questioned her about her almost wedding with Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani was left dumbstruck. However, the actress replied that it was not at all a lie.

During a previous media interaction, Sangeeta Bijlani was asked how she managed to keep a good relationship with Salman Khan. The actress reacted by saying, "Connections don't break. Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you will feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve. There was a point in time of my life where I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown-up now. Life is full of experiences."

If the reports are to be believed, Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's wedding was fixed for 27th May 1994, and even the wedding cards were printed. According to the reports, Sangeeta Bijlani caught the actor with Somy Ali and called off the wedding. Later, she tied the knot with former cricketer Azharuddin in 1996 and the couple went their separate ways in 2010.