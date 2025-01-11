Police Evacuate Woman With Two Children From Sumy Region's Border Town
1/11/2025 9:05:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Police officers have evacuated a mother and her two sons from a frontline village in the Sumy region, which is constantly shelled by Russian troops.
That is according to the National Police of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.
A local police officer and juvenile police officers, with the support of the village head, organized a safe route for the family to evacuate, carefully calculating the possible danger. The family is now in a safer place.
As reported by Ukrinform, the special police unit "White Angel" evacuated the last resident from a frontline village in the Sumy region, which was under the heavy shelling by Russian forces.
