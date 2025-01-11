Kuwait Hosts Asian Equestrian Federation 2025 Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The General Assembly of the Asian Equestrian Federation held its regular meeting for the year 2025 on Saturday.

It was co-chaired by the Federation's President Hamad Al-Attiyah, Director of the Olympic Council of Asia Hussain Al-Musallam, President of the Kuwait Equestrian Federation Masoud Hayat and Vice President of the Kuwait Equestrian Federation Yousef Al-Sabah.

Al-Musallam spoke of Kuwait's long history in equestrian sports since the early eighties, taking note of its three medals and hoping for even more achievements.

He hailed the talent of Kuwaiti youth saying that their achievements in equestrian sports speak for themselves.

For his part, Al-Attiyah expressed his thanks to Kuwait for hosting the meeting and to the Kuwaiti Federation for the warm welcome.

He affirmed the success of the meeting in approving important agendas to advance the future of equestrianism in the continent and reach international levels.

As for Yousef Al-Sabah, he voiced his optimism about the upcoming developments of equestrianism in the region, and affirmed the Kuwaiti Federation's intent on garnering further achievements.

The meeting, attended by 33 Asian delegations, was held with the aim of developing equestrian sports.

The attendees also discussed the 20th Asian Games in Japan (Nagoya 2026), and approved the 2024 financial reports. (end)

