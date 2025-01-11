Reasi: The Hidden Gem Of River Rafting In Jammu & Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Reasi, Jan 11 (IANS) Reasi, a scenic district in Jammu and Kashmir, is rapidly becoming a for adventure tourism, thanks to its exhilarating river rafting experiences on the Chenab River. Tourists from all over the country are flocking to this picturesque destination to get their adrenaline pumping, with rafting trips available for all levels of adventure seekers. Whether you're looking for a short thrill or a longer, more challenging ride, rafting guides tailor experiences based on time and energy, ensuring everyone can join in on the fun.

Located just 27 kilometres from Katra town and on the way to the revered Shri Shiv Khori Shrine, the Chenab River rafting site offers an opportunity to take a scenic break. Tourists can enjoy a one-hour rafting session before continuing their journey, making it a perfect addition to any visit. The district regularly hosts rafting competitions to further promote adventure tourism and bring attention to this growing activity.

Visitors are eager to share their experiences, and many express how their time in Reasi has exceeded expectations.

Himanshu, a tourist from Haryana, shared, "I came to J&K for the very first time. I used to hear people calling J&K heaven, and now, after coming here, I felt the same. It's a beautiful experience, and everyone should come here at least once. You can earn money again, but this moment will never come back."

Prabhu Dayal from Delhi, visiting for the Vaishno Devi darshan, also urged others to try rafting: "If you come here for darshan, don't miss the rafting. It's safe, affordable, and an experience you'll never forget."

For others like Prakishit from Haryana, the opportunity to enjoy rafting at an affordable price made the trip even more memorable: "I heard about rafting when I was visiting Vaishno Devi, and it's definitely worth it. The location is safe, and the experience is something I'll always cherish."

Rahul Kumar from Delhi echoed similar sentiments, stating, "It's an amazing place. The rafting was so much fun, and now I'm heading to Shiv Khori. Everyone should come here and experience it."

Shahil, another visitor from Haryana, couldn't agree more: "J&K is truly heaven. The people here are kind, and there's no fear of being cheated. You can travel here by train, and it's a fantastic spot to visit with family and friends."

As Reasi continues to grow in popularity for its river rafting, it's clear that the blend of adventure, natural beauty, and cultural landmarks makes this destination one worth exploring.