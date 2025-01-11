Global air cargo demand grows 8.2 percent in November, capacity up 4.6 percent

(MENAFN) Global air cargo demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), increased by 8.2 percent in November compared to the same month in 2023, according to data released Thursday by the International Air Association (IATA).



Meanwhile, total cargo capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), grew by 4.6 percent in November year-on-year.



"It was a strong November for air cargo, with demand growth of 8.2 percent, nearly double the 4.6 percent increase in cargo capacity," said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, in a statement. “While this strong performance is expected to continue into 2025, there are several risks, including inflation, geopolitical instability, and trade tensions,” he cautioned.



The uptick in global industrial production and international goods trade may boost air cargo demand, although concerns over an economic slowdown could potentially limit growth.

