Pentagon: Almost $4B Left For Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White House has not spent the full amount of the Ukraine aid package approved by in April and will transfer almost $4 billion to the administration, which can be spent under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA).

Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said this at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“So, it will be just under $4 billion that will be left in authority that the next administration will get the opportunity to use for Ukraine,” she said.

This is her answer to journalists' questions about the amount funds left to support Ukraine after the United States approved the latest military aid package for the country this week.

As reported by Ukrinform, at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a $500 million military aid package for Ukraine.

