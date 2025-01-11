عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pentagon: Almost $4B Left For Support To Ukraine

Pentagon: Almost $4B Left For Support To Ukraine


1/11/2025 1:10:04 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White House has not spent the full amount of the Ukraine aid package approved by congress in April and will transfer almost $4 billion to the trump administration, which can be spent under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA).

Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said this at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“So, it will be just under $4 billion that will be left in authority that the next administration will get the opportunity to use for Ukraine,” she said.

Read also: Putin's war against Ukraine has been a disaster for Russia - White House

This is her answer to journalists' questions about the amount funds left to support Ukraine after the United States approved the latest military aid package for the country this week.

As reported by Ukrinform, at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a $500 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Photo credit: Pentagon

MENAFN11012025000193011044ID1109078447


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search