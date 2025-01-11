Real Kashmir Lose 1-0 To Shillong Lajong In I-League

This was Lajong FC's second win of the season and sees them climb to seventh in the I-League table with nine points. The loss drops the Snow Leopards to ninth in the table having accumulated nine points. A win would have seen them go third.

The Ishfaq Ahmed-coached Real Kashmir has seen a disappointing run in their last five games, winning only once, while drawing twice and losing twice.

After a string of away games, RKFC will be back at its stronghold home ground in the next round of games. The Snow Leopards will host Sreenidi Deccan FC on Tuesday, January 14, at TRC Stadium. The game will kick off at 2:00 PM.

Real Kashmir will also play SC Bengaluru on January 19 and Dempo Sports Club on January 26 to round out the home games.

