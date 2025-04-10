403
Tragic accident claims lives in Indonesia's East Java
(MENAFN) A devastating accident on Thursday resulted in the deaths of seven individuals and left two others seriously injured when a minivan collided head-on with a passenger bus in Gresik Regency, East Java, Indonesia, according to local officials.
The incident took place on Panggangsampeyan Street, as reported by Ryno A, a representative from the regional disaster management and mitigation agency.
"Six victims died at the scene, and one more succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital. All of the deceased were passengers in the minivan," he stated to a news agency, noting that the bus driver and his assistant sustained serious injuries.
Rizki Julianda, the head of the traffic unit at Gresik Police, indicated that "the minivan is suspected to have skidded, causing the driver to lose control before crashing into the bus."
He confirmed that all victims have been taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.
