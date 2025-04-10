403
Gaza casualties approach 50,900 amid ongoing Israeli offensive
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Thursday that over 40 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, pushing the total death toll from the conflict since October 2023 to 50,886. The ministry also stated that 146 additional injuries were recorded, bringing the total number of injured to 115,875.
According to the ministry, "Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them."
This surge in casualties follows a renewed Israeli aerial campaign launched on March 18, which has reportedly killed 1,522 people and injured over 3,800 others, despite a previous ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.
The ongoing conflict has drawn international scrutiny, with the International Criminal Court having issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Furthermore, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in the Gaza Strip.
